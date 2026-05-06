3 Little-Known Social Security Rules That Could Add Hundreds to Your Monthly Check

Key Points

The majority of retirees depend heavily on their Social Security benefits.

Some Social Security rules are lesser-known, but they could have a major effect on your benefits.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

The average retired worker collects just over $2,000 per month in Social Security benefits, according to April 2026 data from the Social Security Administration.

However, close to 60% of current retirees say they rely on their Social Security benefits either "exclusively" or "heavily" to make ends meet, The Motley Fool's Annual Social Security Cost-of-Living Adjustment Survey found. With potential benefit cuts on the horizon, the situation could be even more dire for many retirees.

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Fortunately, there are a few strategies that could help some retirees maximize their monthly payments. These lesser-known rules could potentially even boost your checks by hundreds of dollars per month.

1. You can undo your claiming decision

Filing for Social Security before your full retirement age (FRA) will shrink your payments by up to 30%. Typically, this reduction is permanent. But if you change your mind within 12 months of filing early, you can undo your decision and delay benefits to earn larger payments.

You only get one chance to reverse your decision, and you'll also have to repay all the benefits you've already received. However, once you've successfully withdrawn your application, you can claim again whenever you choose.

If paying back your benefits isn't an option, you can also suspend Social Security once you reach your FRA. In this case, you'll simply stop collecting payments up to age 70, and then you'll receive an adjusted payment to account for the money that was withheld. You'll continue receiving these larger payments for the rest of your retirement.

The average retired worker collects around $850 more per month at age 70 than at 62, according to December 2025 data from the Social Security Administration. So if you've already filed early, it could sometimes pay to undo your decision and snag those larger checks.

2. Working for 35 years can increase your payment

The benefit you'll receive by filing at your FRA is based on your work history -- specifically, the number of years you've worked and your career earnings.

The Social Security Administration averages your earnings throughout the 35 years in which you earned the most. That figure is then run through a formula and adjusted for inflation, resulting in your full benefit amount.

While you typically only need to work for 10 years to qualify for retirement benefits, working for fewer than 35 years means you'll have zeros in your earnings average. If you're on the cusp of a 35-year career, it may be wise to continue working just a little longer to reach that threshold and increase your benefit amount.

3. Contributing to a Roth account can reduce your taxes

Social Security benefits are subject to both state and federal income taxes. Many retirees can already avoid state taxes, as most states do not tax Social Security. But federal taxes are based on a figure called your combined income, or provisional income.

Your combined income is your adjusted gross income (including 401(k) and traditional IRA withdrawals), plus nontaxable interest and half of your annual Social Security benefit. If this figure is higher than $25,000 per year (or $32,000 per year for married couples filing jointly), you'll owe federal taxes on your benefits.

Percentage of Your Benefit Amount Subject to Taxes Combined Income for Individuals Combined Income for Married Couples Filing Jointly 0% Under $25,000 per year Under $32,000 per year Up to 50% $25,000 to $34,000 per year $32,000 to $44,000 per year Up to 85% More than $34,000 per year More than $44,000 per year

However, Roth account withdrawals don't count toward your combined income. If the majority of your savings are in this type of account, you may be able to reduce your combined income enough that you fall below the limit and can avoid federal taxes on your benefits.

For example, say that you're receiving $24,000 per year from Social Security and plan to withdraw $40,000 per year from your retirement fund. If you're pulling that money from a 401(k), your combined income would be $52,000 per year -- $40,000 from your 401(k) and $12,000 from Social Security. In this case, you'd owe taxes on 85% of your benefits.

However, if all your withdrawals are from a Roth IRA, your combined income would be only $12,000. That would put you well below the $25,000 or $32,000 limit, eliminating federal taxes altogether.

Social Security is a critical source of income for millions of retirees, and by taking small steps to increase your payments, you can maximize your benefits and enjoy a more comfortable retirement.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

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