3 Little-Known Perks of the Mint App

Most Mint users are familiar with the award-winning budgeting capabilities of the mobile app. However, a Mint account is good for more than just tracking your spending. Unlock the full potential of the sleek and user-friendly app with these three perks.

1. Credit monitoring

Keeping tabs on your credit is a lot easier with Mint's credit tracking capabilities. Easily add the feature to your user experience by tapping the top left corner of the Overview page and answering some authorization questions.

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

The Mint app partners with TransUnion, one of the three credit reporting bureaus, to make your credit score available to you. A colorful sliding scale shows how your credit score ranks at a glance, from Poor to Excellent. You can even use the app to sync reminders to your calendar, so you can easily add tracking your credit score to your to-do list.

The Credit Score page also includes a useful breakdown where you can monitor the categories that affect your credit score. Check your credit utilization, on-time payments, and more with the credit scorecard showing metrics and ratings for each of the credit categories.

2. Monthly spending summaries

By clicking on the gift icon in the top right corner of the Mint app, you can see a monthly spending recap. Think of it as a cross between a social media "story" and your spending habits, neatly packaged for your consumption.

The spending recap covers lots of categories, from budgeting to spending to credit usage. Presented in a tappable sequence of slides, it's easy to view and share your month in review. With slides showing where your money hung out most, spend-free streaks, and weekly breakdowns, the monthly recap is a wealth of information in a bite-size package.

3. The MintLife Blog

Sometimes, budgeting isn't the only tune-up your finances need. For those "what about" moments, Mint users can turn to the MintLife Blog. With content across a wide range of topics, the blog is a great way for users to level up their financial literacy.

The blog is broken down into categories that include financial planning, credit, careers, financial tools, investing, mortgage and refinancing, and budgeting. Articles include useful information for savers in all stages of their financial lives, but skew toward young adults.

Whether you use Mint for budgeting, tracking your net worth, or watching your investments, the budgeting app offers more than meets the eye. Understand your credit with Mint's Credit Score page, review your spending with the monthly recap, or read articles with the MintLife Blog. No matter how you use Mint, take full advantage of the tools that make the software a one-stop shop for many savers.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.