3 Little-Known AI Stocks With Mind-Blowing 1,000% Upside Potential

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The AI hype wave has plateaued over the past few months.

But the big AI companies have yet to see a significant correction and AI stocks remain hot in general. In my view, chasing potential upside with many of these hyped-up companies isn’t worth the downside risk. Most of the fascinating AI technologies are no longer surprising Wall Street as they did before. OpenAI’s Sora could bring a lot of excitement once it releases. Yet, it may not be as revolutionary as ChatGPT.

AI extends way beyond generative chatbots and video generation. The AI revolution is multifaceted, with numerous companies in different industries using this tech. Some of these AI stocks are sitting at bargain-basement levels, flying under the radar of Mr. Market. Buying up these overlooked gems could potentially help you realize multibagger returns in the coming years if they take off.

So, let’s explore three such little-known AI stocks.

Gorilla Technology (GRRR)

Source: meunierd/Shutterstock.com

Gorilla Technology (NASDAQ:GRRR) is a video intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) technology company. Its revenues soared to $64.7 million (12-month trailing), growing 188.7% year-over-year (YOY). Sales are expected to expand even more.

Source: Chart courtesy of GuruFocus.com

Sadly, the stock itself has been trading sideways for quite some time and remains depressed. It has had many misses and beats in the past few quarters, and GRRR stock reached a $11.2 peak this year. However, I think it offers a pretty safe entry right now since its historical floor has been around $5.

Profits are what makes me bullish here. Its adjusted EBITDA stood at $29 million, up 587%. Management’s laser focus on optimizing efficiency and performance really paid off.

The outlook for $79 million in revenues in 2024 seems achievable, given the sales pipeline. However, cash reserves are at $34 million, so profits need to keep up.

Coda Octopus (CODA)

Source: whiteMocca / Shutterstock.com

Coda Octopus (NASDAQ:CODA) specializes in 3D sonar solutions and other sea-related hardware and software. Their seabed classification modules use AI. The company showed some mixed results this earnings season. However, I remain optimistic about the company’s long-term potential for growth.

While revenue fell 20% YOY, executives offered an explanation. They said this was partly due to delays securing funding and supply chain issues that temporarily impacted progress in the engineering division. At the same time, the marine technology side of the business is demonstrating signs of recovery. CODA has increased usage of tools available through their rental program, a key driver of future sales.

Encouragingly, profit margins continue to improve within this segment. And, management expresses confidence that demand will rise for projects supporting offshore renewable energy and construction taking place in the Middle East. Though product sales in China fell short of goals, I’m interested in positive customer feedback on Coda’s new DAVD untethered system and the progress being made to finalize the last $1.25 million payment of their funded project schedule next quarter.

Now that their major annual Oceanology conference has passed, I expect orders to start picking back up as clients gear up to modernize equipment. While near-term market complications linger, Coda’s designs target evolving marine industries and the large potential customer base. These could position this stock as an intriguing higher-risk opportunity for more tolerant investors who plan to stay committed through short-term fluctuations. The stock has been going through up-and-down cycles for the past four years. However, the cash build-up should allow for it to break out as the company expands.

Source: Chart courtesy of GuruFocus.com

Viant Technology (DSP)

Source: weedezign via Shutterstock

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) is an AI-powered advertising company. Their first quarter results highlighted some great successes, especially when it comes to reaching audiences across different connected platforms.

Revenue was up 28% YOY, largely thanks to an incredible 50% rise in revenue from connected TV or CTV advertising. This top-line performance beat estimates by nearly 5%. As more and more TV viewing and spending shifts away from traditional linear TV to streaming options on CTV devices, Viant Technology seems well-equipped to capture this ongoing transition.

DSP cleverly targets ads by using their patented Household ID technology. They understand audiences at a detailed household level, and brands are seeing ads perform better on basically all platforms.

Another growth driver has been Viant Technology’s early success in streaming audio advertising. This already accounts for about 10% of their first-quarter revenue and shows signs of accelerating. The valuation is very cheap at 0.6 times forward sales. There is huge room for margin expansion, and software companies in advertising trade at massive premiums once they deliver solid profits. The company’s EPS is expected to grow from 40 cents to 62 cents in the next three years, along with revenue growing from $262 million to $341 million.

Source: Chart courtesy of GuruFocus.com

Therefore, it is definitely one of the AI stocks that could make a swift comeback in the coming years.

On the date of publication, Omor Ibne Ehsan did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Omor Ibne Ehsan is a writer at InvestorPlace. He is a self-taught investor with a focus on growth and cyclical stocks that have strong fundamentals, value, and long-term potential. He also has an interest in high-risk, high-reward investments such as cryptocurrencies and penny stocks. You can follow him on LinkedIn.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Little-Known AI Stocks With Mind-Blowing 1,000% Upside Potential appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.