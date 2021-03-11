3 Leveraged Direxion ETFs that Are Up 100% or More

Traders looking for major market moves don't have to look far. Direxion Investments has several ETFs that can appease traders' appetite for leveraged-fueled gains.

When it comes to the three best-performing funds in Direxion's roster, retail, oil & gas, and regional banks top the list.

With a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill ready to pass, the idea is that consumers will be ready to open their wallets again to help jump start the economy. This can help fuel the Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X ETF (RETL), which is up 126% for the year.

RETL seeks daily investment results of 300% of the daily performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index. With its triple leverage, RETL gives investors the ability to:

Magnify short-term perspective with daily 3X leverage;

Go where there’s opportunity, with bull and bear funds for both sides of the trade; and

Stay agile, with liquidity to trade through rapidly changing markets

Banking on Energy

Oil prices keep on trending higher, which is all well and good for the Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH). The ETF seeks daily investment results of 200% of the daily performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index.

The fund, under normal circumstances, invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in financial instruments and securities of the index, ETFs that track the index, and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index.

Lastly, regional banks have been a strong performer. Traders can triple leverage the rally with the Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST).

DPST seeks daily investment results equal to 300% of the daily performance of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in financial instruments and securities of the index, ETFs that track the index, and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index.

The index is a modified equal-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the stocks comprising the S&P Total Market Index that are classified in the GICS regional banks sub-industry.

