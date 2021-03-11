3 Lessons for Investors From 1 Year of the Pandemic

Exactly one year ago today, the World Health Organization officially designated Covid-19 as a pandemic. It has been a long, strange year. Things like wearing a mask and social distancing have shifted from the weird to the mundane in most people’s minds. It is old T.V. shows showing crowded bars and clubs or other “normal” behavior that is now shocking, rather than the sight of an empty Time Square or of masked people just walking down the street or reporting on news stories. History suggests that some of the changes in habits will stick, shaking hands may never be normal again, say, but mostly we will return to our old ways once the threat is gone.

The same is true of the changes to the economy and the markets. Some changes will stick around, others will prove to be only temporary. We can’t look forward and know which will be which at this point, but we can look back to see what lessons can be drawn from the last year in the stock market.

The first cases of Covid-19 were well before March 11th, 2020, of course, and the market had been reflecting that for a month or so by then, selling off from a high achieved almost exactly a month before, on February 19th. In fact, just three days after the WHO made their designation, the S&P 500 found a bottom and started to turn around.

Therein lies lesson number one…the stock market doesn’t reflect current conditions; it is what traders call a forward discounting mechanism. It is predictive, not reflective. The WHO designation was only made once it became clear that Covid was a massive problem, and once the world’s economies were shutting down. The organization was reacting to the now, as we all tend to do. The market, however, chose that point, just as the world was coming to terms with just how bad this was, to turn around. Once the world recognized the problem and began to attack it, an end was in sight.

I don’t think most people at that point thought that we would all still be wearing masks and taking other precautions one year on, but as the vaccination program kicks into gear, it is now finally beginning to look like the market was right after all.

That is true because what traders and big investors understand better than most is the extent of the economy’s resilience, and that is the second lesson. There is no doubt that capitalism has its faults, but it also has strengths, and the main one of those is that the pursuit of profit encourages adaptability. As the situation changed, so did the approach of a lot of companies. They shifted to remote working. They met via Zoom rather than in person. They shifted to an online corporate presence rather than a physical one. They did whatever it took to survive.

Nor was that just in America. It happened all around the world. And, even as things looked terrible, there was evidence that economically at least, a bounce back was coming. Small businesses were devastated, but the entrepreneurial spirit survived, and many of those entrepreneurs have already started new businesses, poorer maybe, but wiser. Unemployment spiked and is still elevated, but it is back on track to its previous low levels. GDP growth went negative, but in most cases only for one quarter.

All of that points to the third, and probably most important lesson for traders and investors from 1 year of the pandemic.

Warren Buffet’s saying that successful investing is about being “greedy when others are fearful and fearful when they are greedy” has been quoted so many times that it has become a cliché, but that doesn’t make it any less valuable. Fear is a powerful emotion, and the forward-looking nature of the market makes it especially susceptible to it but fear always subsides. Fear based selling can be fear-inducing itself, but it is always, and I do mean always, an opportunity to buy stocks at a discount. There is a simple proof of that: the history of the market is one of ever-increasing highs.

At times of economic shock such as we saw last year, some companies will go under, but you don’t need to buy directly affected stocks in companies that face an existential threat to profit from the bounce. Fear drags everything down. Even something that stood to benefit from the changes such as Zoom (ZM) was hit, dropping around 20% at this time last year. Apple, the richest, most successful company ever, lost 35%, the kind of drop that you see when a company’s survival is in question. And if even obvious plays like those look too risky, simply buy an index tracking ETF.

The next time fear starts to drive stocks lower, remember the lessons of a year of living with a pandemic. The market will look forward at some point, so don’t wait for backward-looking data to show improvement. Never bet against capitalism, it will adapt and adjust to conditions no matter how bad things may look. Above all, remember that when others are fearful, it’s time to get greedy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.