3 Leisure & Recreation Services Stocks to Defy Industry Woes
The Zacks Leisure and Recreation Services industry has been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the industry is gradually recovering aided by easing of government-mandated restrictions and widespread deployment of vaccines. Industry players like Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH) and RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK) are likely to gain in their respective fields fueled by consistent strategic partnerships, digital initiatives and the reopening of economy after coronavirus-induced shutdowns. In fact, SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) is gaining from reopening of theme parks and increase in total revenue per capita.
