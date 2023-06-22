3 Leisure & Recreation Products Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Woes

The Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry is hurt by high inflation and a soft global economy. However, the rise in fitness product sales owing to increasing awareness about health and fitness and robust boat sales bodes well. The industry participants, which design, market, retail and distribute products for the outdoor and recreation market, are witnessing solid demand. Stocks like GOLF and MCFT are likely to benefit from the trend mentioned above.

Industry Description

The Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry comprises companies that provide amusement and recreational products, swimming pools, marine products, golf courses, boat repair and maintenance services and other ancillary services. The services include indoor and outdoor storage, marine, boat rentals and personal watercraft. Some industry participants manufacture outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking and skiing. A few companies also provide connected fitness products and subscriptions for multiple household users. The industry players primarily thrive on overall economic growth, which fuels consumer demand for products. Demand, highly dependent on business cycles, is driven by a healthy labor market, rising wages and growing disposable income.

3 Trends Shaping the Future of the Leisure and Recreation Products Industry

Concerns of Slowing Global Economy & High Inflation: A slowdown in the global economy is likely to hurt the industry. Worries about a global slowdown and a possible recession loom large over the stock market. Inflation in the United States is the biggest challenge for the economy. The U.S. consumer inflation rate dropped to 4.0% in May 2023, marking the lowest since March 2021 and slightly below market expectations of 4.1%. Yet, the numbers are far from the Federal Reserve’s ambitious target of 2% for a strong economy. Inflationary cost increases in labor, compensation, healthcare, freight and rent are leading to higher expenses.



New Boat Sales: New boat sales declined in 2022. Per National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) reports, new powerboat sales were 250,000 units in 2022, down 17% from the same period in 2021. The decline was primarily caused by uncertain economic conditions and supply chain turbulence. However, industry experts anticipate boat sales in 2023 to surpass the 2019 level by 2%. Robust demand for recreational boating is likely to drive the industry’s growth in 2023.



Booming Golf Business: The golf industry has been doing exceptionally well amid the pandemic. Golf is benefiting from an increase in the participation of young people. Technology has also been playing a vital role in reshaping the sport. India and China have become two of the largest emerging golf markets.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dismal Prospects

The Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry is grouped within the broader Consumer Discretionary sector.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates dull near-term prospects.



The Leisure and Recreation Products industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #217, which places it in the bottom 14% of more than 251 Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



The industry’s position in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of the negative earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, analysts are seemingly losing confidence in this group’s earnings growth potential. Since Jan 31, 2023, the industry's earnings estimates for 2022 have declined 21.5%.



Before we present a few stocks from the industry that you may want to hold, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Underperform the S&P 500

The Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry has underperformed the Zacks S&P 500 composite, but outperformed its sector over the past year. Stocks in this industry have collectively increased 11.6% over the past year compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 15.6%. The Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector has risen 8.5% in the same time frame.

One-Year Price Performance





Valuation

On the basis of forward 12-month price-to-earnings, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing leisure products stocks, the industry trades at 21.01X compared with the S&P 500’s 19.44X and the sector’s 18.68X. Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 44.86X and as low as 12.36X, with the median being at 21.05X, as the charts show.

Forward Price to Earnings Ratio Compared With S&P





3 Leisure & Recreation Products Stocks to Watch

Pool Corp: Based in Covington, LA, Pool Corp. is the world's largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related products. It is likely to benefit from solid expansion initiatives and brand recognition. Also, regular maintenance and repair demand bodes well for the company. Going forward, the company is optimistic on the back of products (such as automation and the connected pool) and the continuation of the de-urbanization trends.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have inched up 1% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings has been revised upward by 0.2% in the past 60 days.

Price & Consensus: POOL

Academy Sports and Outdoors: Based in Katy, TX, the company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. It benefits from robust consumer demand across all markets and merchandise divisions, primarily Sports & Recreation. An increase in demand for indoor and outdoor games, bikes, fitness equipment and outdoor cooking bodes well. Partnerships with key national brands, such as Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Columbia and The North Face, are encouraging.



In the past year, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 company have increased 33.4%. The company has an impressive long-term earnings growth rate of 12.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Price & Consensus: ASO

Acushnet Holdings: This Fairhaven, MA-based company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan and Korea. This Zacks Rank #3 company will likely benefit from an increase in demand for golf balls. The company is gaining from a healthy order backlog, strong at-once demand, lean channel inventories and gradually increasing output levels.



The company’s sales and earnings in 2023 are expected to witness growth of 4.7% and 6.9% year over year, respectively. The stock has increased 26.2% in the past year.

Price & Consensus: GOLF





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Pool Corporation (POOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acushnet (GOLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. (MCFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.