3 Least Competitive Housing Markets in 2025

Good news for buyers — we’ve finally reached a more balanced housing market, which means more opportunities to buy and fewer bidding wars. There are some local markets where competition is particularly low — while Zillow found that there are about 5.5 engaged home shoppers (people who have saved or shared a for-sale listing on Zillow) for every home on the market nationwide, in some markets there are far fewer.

“Buyers will have the best shot at being the only bidder on their dream home in the Sun Belt,” the Zillow report found. “There are 14 major metro areas with fewer engaged home shoppers per listing than the national average, and 12 of those are in the Sun Belt.”

Here’s a look at the three least competitive housing markets this year, as identified by Zillow.

1. Miami

Engaged home shoppers per listing: 2.6

2.6 Average home value: $589,241

2. Houston

Engaged home shoppers per listing: 3.4

3.4 Average home value: $270,409

3. New Orleans

Engaged home shoppers per listing: 3.5

3.5 Average home value: $245,364

