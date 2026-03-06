3 Lazard Mutual Funds That You May Buy to Build a Solid Portfolio

Lazard is an asset management firm that manages $254 billion in assets and has offices in more than 25 countries worldwide. Lazard mutual funds utilize globalinvestment researchresources in their investment process. The funds employ a broad range of investment techniques in an effort to cope with the volatile and ever-changing nature of global markets, making Lazard mutual funds a great investment option.

We have chosen three Lazard mutual funds — Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio LZOEX, Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio GLFOX and Lazard Enhanced Opportunities Open LEOOX — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in companies with strong, sustainable financial productivity at attractive valuations.

James M. Donald has been the lead manager of LZOEX since Nov. 30, 2001. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (4.4%), SK hynix Inc. (2.7%) and China Construction Bank Corp (2.4%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

LZOEX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 22.9% and 12.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.33%. LZOEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio fund invests in equity securities of infrastructure-related companies such as utilities, pipelines, toll roads, airports, railroads, ports, and telecommunications.

John Mulquiney has been the lead manager of GLFOX since Dec. 31, 2009. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like National Grid plc (8.3%), Snam S.p.A. (7%) and Ferrovial SE (6.3%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

GLFOX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13% each. Its net expense ratio is 1.21%. GLFOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Lazard Enhanced Opportunities Open fund invests in convertible bonds and preferred securities, including lower-rated debt, largely from U.S. companies.

Frank Bianco has been the lead manager of LEOOX since Dec. 31, 2014. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like U.S. Treasury Bills (9.7%), Convertible Bonds (9%) and U.S. Treasury (8%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

LEOOX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.7% and 5.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.60%. LEOOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

