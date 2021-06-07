3 Laser Stocks to Watch for Gains in a Challenging Industry

The Zacks Laser Systems and Components industry benefits from the growing consumer need for faster and higher precision volume manufacturing techniques with lower power consumption despite the coronavirus fallouts. Moreover, the near-term slowdown in China, Europe and North America is concerning.



However, upbeat demand from electronics, semiconductors and healthcare end-markets is a major growth driver. IPG Photonics (IPGP), Cutera (CUTR) and CyberOptics (CYBE) are well-positioned to benefit from these trends. Robust demand for high power continuous wave and pulsed laser for cutting and battery processing applications, growing demand for high-performance optical devices and ongoing adoption of cloud computing, autonomous driving, IoT and 5G are key catalysts for these industry participants.

