3 Large-Cap Value Funds for Astounding Returns

Large-cap funds are better choices than small or mid-cap funds for risk-averse investors. These funds have exposure to large-cap stocks with long-term performance history and more stability compared to mid or small caps. Companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are generally considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, large-cap companies might be affected by a global downturn.

Meanwhile, investors looking for a bargain — stocks trading at a discount — are mostly interested in value funds, which comprise stocks that tend to trade at a price lower than their fundamentals (i.e., earnings, book value, debt-equity) and pay out dividends. In the long run, value stocks are expected to outperform the growth ones across all asset classes and are less vulnerable to the trending markets. However, investors interested in choosing value funds for yield should check the mutual fund yield as not all value funds comprise only companies that use their earnings primarily to pay out a dividend.

Below we share with you three top-ranked, large-cap value mutual funds, viz., Dodge & Cox Stock Fund DODGX,BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund Class A DAGVX andFidelity Equity-Income Fund FEQIX.Each sports a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund aims at long-term principal and income growth, with a secondary goal of generating a reasonable current income. DODGX invests in a broad range of equity securities. Dodge & Cox Stock Fund invests the majority of its assets into equity securities, such as common stocks, depositary receipts indicating common stock ownership, preferred stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, and securities with the right to buy common stocks.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund has returned 18% over the past three years. DODGX has an expense ratio of 0.52% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund Class A fund aims for capital appreciation. In order to maximize capital appreciation, DAGVX invests the majority of its net assets in equities, plus any borrowings for investing reasons in stocks. BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund Class Amay invest some of its assets in foreign securities.

BNY Mellon Dynamic Value Fund Class A has returned 16.8% over the past three years. Brian C. Ferguson has been one of the fund managers of DAGVX since 2003.

Fidelity Equity-Income Fund aims to provide reasonable income, along with the potential for capital appreciation. FEQIX invests the majority of its assets in income-producing equity securities, which usually lead to investments in large-cap value stocks.

Fidelity Equity-Income Fund has returned 15.9% over the past three years. As of the end of December 2021, FEQIX held 126 issues, with 3.40% of its assets invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co.

To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all large-cap value mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

