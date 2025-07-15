3 Large-Cap Value Funds to Buy on Growing Uncertainty Over Rate Cuts

The uncertainty over the timing of the next interest rate cut is making investors jittery. The Federal Reserve has suggested that it is in no rush to cut rates, as it has adopted a cautious approach.

Policymakers are particularly concerned about rising inflation, which could be intensified by tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. According to the minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting, released last week, most officials are not inclined toward an immediate rate cut. This could keep markets volatile for a longer period.

In such an unpredictable environment, investors may want to consider investing in large-cap value funds for safety. Three such funds are: Shelton Equity Income Investor EQTIX, Putnam Large Cap Value A PEYAX and Northern Income Equity NOIEX.

No Sign of Immediate Rate Cut

The minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting suggest that only a few officials believe that a rate cut might be appropriate as early as this month. Most officials are adopting a wait-and-watch stance, wary of potential inflation stemming from tariffs that are set to begin on Aug. 1.

While the minutes acknowledge the inflation risk as “considerable uncertainty,” most participants expect any impact to be minor or short-lived and don’t see an urgent need for action.

Meanwhile, Trump has been pressuring the Federal Reserve for immediate rate cuts and has even called for Chairman Jerome Powell’s resignation, claiming that the delay in rate cuts is costing the U.S. economy hundreds of billions of dollars.

Though some investors remain hopeful for a 25-basis-point cut in July due to signs of slowing inflation and a weakening job market, it appears unlikely the Fed will move forward with a cut at the upcoming FOMC meeting, raising the possibility of renewed market volatility.

Also, stocks retreated on Friday after Trump announced a 35% tariff on Canada, one of the biggest trading partners of the United States, and threatened higher duties across the board. This reignited fears of a trade war after indexes hit new all-time highs earlier in the week.

3 Best Choices

We've identified three large-cap value mutual funds that have given impressive annualized returns over 3-year and 5-year periods. These funds also hold a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), require an initial investment of no more than $5,000 and have a low expense ratio.

The question here is: why should investors consider mutual funds? Reduced transaction costs and diversification of portfolio without several commission charges that are associated with stock purchases are primarily why one should be parking money in mutual funds (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

Shelton Equity Income Investor fund seeks to achieve a high level of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in income-producing U.S. equity securities. EQTIX invests primarily in securities that generate a relatively high level of dividend income and have the potential for capital appreciation. Shelton Equity Income Investor fund also invests at least 80% of its total assets in stocks.

EQTIX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 14.5% and 12.9%, respectively. Shelton Equity Income Investor fund has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.65%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Putnam Large Cap Value A fund seeks current income. Capital growth is a secondary objective when consistent with seeking current income. PEYAX invests mainly in common stocks of U.S. companies, with a focus on value stocks that offer the potential for current income and capital growth.

PEYAX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 16.5% and 16.8%, respectively. Putnam Large Cap Value A fund has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.88%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Northern Income Equity fund seeks to provide a high level of current income with long-term capital appreciation as a secondary objective. NOIEX’s approach is to identify the securities of companies that generate high current yields and offer prospects for growth and possible capital appreciation.

NOIEX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 17.7% and 16.1%, respectively. Northern Income Equity fund has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.49%.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (EQTIX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (PEYAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (NOIEX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.