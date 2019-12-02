3 Large-Cap Tech Stocks to Buy for December

Welcome to the latest episode of the Full-Court Finance podcast from Zacks Investment Research where Associate Stock Strategist Ben Rains takes a look at three large-cap technology stocks that investors might want to consider buying for December.

The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all slipped Monday, on the first trading day of December, after President Trump said he would restore tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina. On top of that, the Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index fell to 48.1 in November.

Despite the downturn to start the month, investors should remember that November marked the stock market’s strongest performance since June. Meanwhile, the U.S. holiday season shopping appears strong and third quarter GDP growth was revised upward recently.

With this in mind, we highlighted three stocks from the broader tech industry that investors might want to consider buying for December. The episode begins with why Adobe Systems ADBE stock appears strong after its shares have already blown away its peer group in recent years, which includes Salesforce CRM and other giants.

Next, we dive into Garmin GRMN and why the firm famous for its in-car GPS devices and fitness trackers that compete against the likes of Fitbit FIT appears so solid as it expands its higher-end businesses such as aviation.

The episode then closes with a look at Microsoft MSFT, which is one of only two public companies with a market cap over $1 trillion—alongside Apple AAPL. The stock and the company are ready to continue to expand as the historic tech firm competes alongside Amazon AMZN in cloud computing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.