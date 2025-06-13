(0:30) - Should You Be Investing Small or Large Stocks As A Value Investor

(6:00) - Tracey’s Top Stocks For Your Portfolio

(18:45) - Episode Roundup: ADDYY, DELL, NEM

3 Key Takeaways

Investors still love the large cap stocks. Which stocks have high Zacks Ranks and low PEG ratios right now? International companies, gold miners, and, surprisingly, a tech giant, make the list.

Welcome to Episode #408 of the Value Investor Podcast.

Every week, Tracey Ryniec, the editor of Zacks Value Investor portfolio, shares some of her top value investing tips and stock picks.

Small cap value stocks have historically been one of the best performing asset classes over the last 80 years. But in the last 15 years, they have underperformed the large cap stocks, mostly due to the high concentration of small banks which have struggled to recover from the financial crisis.

Instead of fighting the trend, why shouldn’t value investors embrace it and buy large caps?

Screening for Large Cap Value Stocks

Tracey built a screen looking for the two top Zacks Ranks of #1s, which are Strong Buys, and #2s, which are Buys. Screening for the top Ranks should mean it will include stocks that have rising earnings estimates.

To find value, Tracey used the PEG ratio which looks at the price-to-earnings ratio and divides it by growth. A PEG ratio under 1.0 usually indicates a company has both growth and value.

For large caps, Tracey went larger than the usual $10 billion market cap and screened for those with at least $20 billion.

This screen produced 22 stocks.

3 Large Cap Stocks with Growth and Value

1. Adidas ( ADDYY )

Adidas is a German company which makes shoes and apparel and is famous for its sneakers. In the first quarter of 2025, revenue rose 13% with the Adidas brand seeing double digit growth across all markets and channels.

Shares of Adidas are down 5.5% year-to-date on tariff uncertainty. While the company re-affirmed its full year guidance in April, it also said there were a lot of tariff uncertainties.

Adidas has a PEG ratio of 0.6 as earnings are expected to rise 86% this year. It’s a Zacks #2 (Buy) stock.

Should Adidas be on your short list?

2. Dell Technologies Inc. ( DELL )

Dell Technologies says on its website that it creates technology that drives human progress. It has a market cap of $77.6 billion. Dell is one of the survivors of the dot-com boom of the 1990s.

Shares of Dell are down 4.9% year-to-date but have fallen 18.8% over the last year. It’s cheap, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of just 12. A P/E ratio under 15 usually indicates a stock has value. Earnings are expected to rise 15% this year.

Dell pays a dividend, yielding 1.9%. It’s a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Should Dell be on your short list?

3. Newmont Corp. ( NEM )

Newmont is a large gold miner headquartered in Colorado. It mines in the US, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Australia, Ghana, Argentina, Peru and Suriname. Newmont has a market cap of $62.2 billion.

Shares of Newmont are soaring in 2025 on record high gold prices. It’s up 55.2% year-to-date. But it still has attractive valuations. Newmont has a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.4. Earnings are expected to jump 20% this year.

Newmont is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

Should a gold miner, like Newmont, be on your short list?

What Else Should You Know About Value Stocks Right Now?

Tune into this week’s podcast to find out.

