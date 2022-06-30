3 Large-Cap Growth Mutual Funds to Snap Up for Spectacular Returns

Growth funds offer incremental gains on capital by investing in stocks of companies that are projected to rise in value over the long term. However, a relatively higher tolerance for risk is a prerequisite other than the willingness to park money for a long period of time while investing in these securities. This is because these may experience relatively greater fluctuation than the other fund classes.

Additionally, large-cap funds are ideal investment options for those seeking a high-return potential accompanied by lesser risk than what small-cap and mid-cap funds bear. These funds have exposure to large-cap stocks with a long-term performance history, assuring more stability than what mid or small-caps offer.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked large-cap growth mutual funds, namely Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund FCGSX, Amana Mutual Funds Trust Growth Fund Investor AMAGX and GMO U.S. Equity Fund Class III GMUEX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund invests most of its net assets in companies that have above-average growth potential, according to Fidelity Management & Research Company, based on fundamental analysis factors like financial condition and industry position, as well as market and economic conditions. FCGSX invests in both domestic and foreign issuers.

Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund has three-year annualized returns of 23.7%. As of the end of February 2022, FCGSX has 536 issues and has 9.62% of its assets invested in Apple Incorporated.

Amana Mutual Funds Trust Growth Fund Investor seeks long-term capital growth according to the Islamic principles by investing most of its net assets in large-cap common stocks of both foreign and domestic issuers across various industries. AMAGX follows a value investment style.

Amana Mutual Funds Trust Growth Fund Investorhas three-year annualized returns of 19.0%. AMAGX has an expense ratio of 0.90% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

GMO U.S. Equity Fund Class III seeks a high total return by investing most of its net assets in common, preferred and other stocks. GMUEX also invests in convertible securities, depositary receipts, equity real estate investment trusts, and income trusts.

GMO U.S. Equity Fund Class IIIhas three-year annualized returns of 17.1%. Simon Harris has been the fund manager of GMUEX since the end of June 2019.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all large-cap growth mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of large-cap growth mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.