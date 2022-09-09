3 Large-Cap Growth Mutual Funds to Buy for Stellar Returns

Growth funds offer incremental gains on capital by investing in stocks of companies that are projected to rise in value over the long term. However, a relatively higher tolerance for risk is a prerequisite other than the willingness to park money for an extended period while investing in these securities. This is because these may experience relatively greater fluctuation than the other fund classes.

Additionally, large-cap funds are ideal investment options for those seeking a high-return potential accompanied by lesser risk than what small-cap and mid-cap funds bear. These funds have exposure to large-cap stocks with a long-term performance history, assuring more stability than what mid or small-caps offer.

Below, we share with you three large-cap growth mutual funds, namely Fidelity Blue Chip Growth K6 Fund FBCGX, T. Rowe Price All-Cap Opportunities Fund PRWAX and JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Fund Class A OLGAX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth K6 Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of blue-chip companies, according to Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC. FBCGX advisors generally choose to invest in large or medium market-capitalization companies.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth K6 Fund has three-year annualized returns of 17.0%. As of the end of April 2022, FBCGX had 299 issues and 10.81% of its assets invested in Apple Incorporated.

T. Rowe Price All-Cap Opportunities Fund invests most of its net assets in common stocks of domestic companies, which according to its advisors, are operating in a fast-growing sector or have great growth potential. PRWAX also invests in issues of foreign companies with similar economic characteristics.

T. Rowe Price All-Cap Opportunities Fund has three-year annualized returns of 16.7%. PRWAX has an expense ratio of 0.76% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Fund Class A seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in equity securities of large companies. OLGAX advisors consider large-cap companies as those which have market capitalization similar to the companies listed on the Russell 1000 Growth Index during the time of purchase.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 16.4%. Giri K Devulapally has been the fund manager of OLGAX since the end of August 2004.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all large-cap growth mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of large-cap growth mutual funds.

