3 Large-Cap Growth Mutual Funds for Spectacular Returns

Large-cap funds are ideal investment options for those who seek high returns as well as lesser risk than small-cap and mid-cap funds. These funds have exposure to large-cap stocks with a long-term performance history, assuring more stability than what mid or small caps offer.

Additionally, growth funds focus on realizing an appreciable amount of capital growth by investing in stocks of firms, the value of which is projected to rise over the long term. However, a relatively higher tolerance to risk and the willingness to park funds for the longer term are necessary when investing in these securities. This is because these may experience relatively greater fluctuation than the other fund classes.

Below we share with you three top-ranked large-cap growth mutual funds, namely Fidelity Growth Company FDGRX, T. Rowe Price All-Cap Opportunities Fund PRWAX and Commerce Growth Fund CFGRX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds .

Fidelity Growth Company aims for capital appreciation. FDGRX invests in common stocks of companies that the fund manager believes have above-average growth potential. The fund has returned 28.4% over the past three years.

As of November 2021, FDGRX held 563 issues, with 11.21% of its assets invested in NVIDIA Corp.

T. Rowe Price All-Cap Opportunities Fund aims for long-term capital growth. PRWAX invests in common stocks of U.S. companies operating in the fastest-growing, or potentially fastest-growing sectors of the economy. The fund has returned 24.2% over the past three years.

Justin White has been one of the fund managers of PRWAX since 2016.

Commerce Growth Fund invests primarily in the common stock of companies that had low price volatility in the past. CFGRX may invest a significant amount of its assets from time to time in technology sectors. The fund has returned 20.8% over the past three years.

CFGRX has an expense ratio of 0.72% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all large-cap growth mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of large-cap growth mutual funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.