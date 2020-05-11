3 Large-Cap Growth Funds for Impressive Gains

Growth funds offer incremental gains on capital by investing in stocks of companies that are projected to rise in value over the long term. However, relatively higher tolerance for risk is a prerequisite while investing in these securities other than willingness to park money for a long period of time. This is because these may experience relatively greater fluctuation than the other fund classes.

Additionally, large-cap funds are ideal investment options for those seeking a high-return potential accompanied by lesser risk than what small-cap and mid-cap funds bear. These funds have exposure to large-cap stocks with a long-term performance history, assuring more stability than what mid or small caps offer.

Below we share with you three top-ranked large-cap growth mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future.

Fidelity OTC Portfolio FOCPX fund aims to increase its capital. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies traded on Nasdaq or an over-the-counter market. The non-diversified fund invests in securities of both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers. FOCPX returned 12.6% in three years.

As of Mar 31, 2020, FOCPX held 248 issues with 11.33% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

MFS Growth Fund Class A MFEGX aims for capital growth. The fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of companies it believes to have more-than-average potential for growth. Its investments mostly comprise common stocks of companies. MFEGX returned 13.9% in three years.

MFEGX has an expense ratio of 0.91% compared with the category average of 1.05%.

JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Fund Class A OLGAX aims for capital growth over a long period. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of large-capitalization companies that exhibit above-average potential for growth. OLGAXreturned 14.8% in three years.

Giri K Devulapally is the fund manager of OLGAX since 2004.

