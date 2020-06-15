3 Large-Cap, Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy on Renewed Coronavirus Market Volatility

On today’s episode of Full Court Finance here at Zacks, Ben Rains takes a look at the recent market volatility that comes on the back of coronavirus reopening worries. We then dive into three large-cap tech stocks that also pay a dividend that investors might want to consider buying to fight back against the renewed volatility.

Stocks fell in morning trading Monday on heightened fears of spikes in coronavirus cases as economies around the world start to reopen. U.S. states are reporting increased numbers of coronavirus cases and new reports show that Chinese authorities shut down parts of Beijing amid a recent jump.

Monday’s small declines were, however, already erased by mid-afternoon, with all three major U.S. indexes in the green.

The recent volatility comes after Thursday’s major selloff saw the Dow fall nearly 7% for its worse day since March, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq slipped 5.9% and 5.3%, respectively. The recent downturn came just days after the tech-heavy index hit new highs and the S&P 500 broke into positive territory for 2020. This might signal that the recent decline was simply a function of Wall Street and investors taking home some profits.

The market could clearly face some renewed volatility after its nearly three-month rally washed away much of the massive coronavirus selloff. With this in mind, investors might want to look to large-cap tech stocks that pay a dividend for safety now and provide exposure to longer-term growth.

The first stock we dive into is Verizon VZ. The telecom giant will play a major role in the 5G future and it hasn’t taken on a ton of debt like rival AT&T T to expand into new industries. We then look at why Microsoft MSFT continues to be a must-own stock as it challenges Amazon AMZN for cloud computing supremacy.

Some of MSFT’s other business units also appear ready to continue to benefit from the remote work environment and fend off smaller challengers such as Slack WORK and Zoom ZM. The episode then closes with why Apple AAPL is another strong pick despite some near-term iPhone setbacks.

