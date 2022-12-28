3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds You Should Consider Buying

Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks, while seeking returns at a lower level of risk, may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid or small caps, and are thus safer.

Generally, companies with market capitalization of more than $10 billion are considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, large-cap companies run the risk of being hit by global woes.

Blend funds, also called hybrid funds, owe their origin to the graphical representation of their equity style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds offer a great mix of growth and value investment.

Below, we share with you three large-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Sterling Capital Equity Income Fund Class A BAEIX, JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Equity Fund - A Class JDEAX and Cambiar Opportunity Fund Portfolio Investor Class CAMOX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank (Strong Buy) as we expect these to outperform their peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Sterling Capital Equity Income Fund Class A seeks capital growth along with current income by investing most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in dividend-paying equity securities with a history of increasing dividend rates. BAEIX advisors may also invest in U.S.-traded common stocks of foreign companies, including American Depositary Receipts.

Sterling Capital Equity Income Fund Class A has three-year annualized returns of 12.5%. As of the end of September 2022, BAEIX had 36 issues and invested 4.44% of its net assets in Starbucks Corporation.

JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Equity Fund - A Class seeks to provide consistently high total return by investing most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a broadly diversified portfolio of equity securities of large-cap and mid-cap U.S. companies listed on the S&P 500 Index. JDEAX generally invests in companies with risk characteristics similar to the Standard and Poor's 500 Composite Stock Price Index (S&P 500 Index).

JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Equity Fund - A Class has three-year annualized returns of 12.0%. JDEAX has an expense ratio of 0.60% compared with the category average of 0.84%.

Cambiar Opportunity Fund Portfolio Investor Class invests most of its net assets in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of companies with a market capitalization in excess of $10 billion at the time of purchase. CAMOXadvisor constructs the portfolio on the basis of security-by-security basis, keeping the goal of building a portfolio that strikes a balance between the advisor's conviction in an investment and portfolio diversification.

Cambiar Opportunity Fund Portfolio Investor Class has three-year annualized returns of 12.0%. Brian M. Barish has been one of the fund managers of CAMOX since June 1998.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds.

