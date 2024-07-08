3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Superb Returns

Large-cap blend mutual funds seek to offer value appreciation through capital gains with relatively less volatility by investing in both value and growth stocks. Blend funds, also known as “hybrid funds,” owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great for investors seeking a mix of growth and value.

Meanwhile, significant exposure to large-cap stocks makes these blend funds safer for risk-averse investors than small-cap and mid-cap funds. Companies with a market capitalization above $10 billion are generally considered large-cap firms. Also, these funds have a long-term performance history and assure more stability than mid or small caps.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked large-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Voya Corporate Leaders Trust LEXCX, T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research PRCOX and Elfun Trusts ELFNX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Voya Corporate Leaders Trust fund seeks long-term capital growth and income through investment in an equal number of shares of common stock of a fixed list of American blue-chip corporations. LEXCX also invests generally in a fixed list of 25 stocks of American “blue chip” corporations.

Voya Corporate Leaders Trust fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.4%. As of December 2023, LEXCX held 21 issues with 39% of its assets invested in Union Pacific Corp.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research fund seeks capital appreciation. PRCOX primarily invests in U.S. common stocks, which are believed to be well-positioned for capital appreciation.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.6%. PRCOX has an expense ratio of 0.44% compared with the category average of 0.92%.

Elfun Trusts fund seeks long-term growth of capital and future income rather than current income. ELFNX invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies.

Elfun Trusts fund has three-year annualized returns of 10.5%. William D. Sandow has been one of the fund managers of ELFNX since 2019.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all large-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of large-cap blend mutual funds.

