3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Remarkable Returns

Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks while seeking returns at a lower level of risk may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid- or small-cap funds and are thus safer.

Companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, these companies run the risk of being hit by global woes.

Blend funds, also called hybrid funds, owe their origin to the graphical representation of their equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds offer a great mix of growth and value investment.

Below, we share with you three large-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Mega Cap Stock FGRTX, Elfun Trusts ELFNX and Principal Capital Appreciation CMNWX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of technology funds.

Fidelity Mega Cap Stock fund seeks high total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. FGRTX invests a majority of its assets in common stocks with a focus on those that pay current dividends and show potential for capital appreciation.

Fidelity Mega Cap Stock has three-year annualized returns of 14.6%. As of the end of December 2024, FGRTX held 103 issues, with 7.4% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.

Elfun Trusts fund seeks long-term growth of capital and future income rather than current income. ELFNX invests primarily in equity securities of U.S. companies.

Elfun Trusts has three-year annualized returns of 13.8%. ELFNX has an expense ratio of 0.17%.

Principal Capital Appreciation fund seeks long-term growth of capital by primarily investing at least 80% of the fund's net assets in the common stocks of West Coast companies. CMNWX advisors also invest in money market instruments for temporary defensive purposes.

Principal Capital Appreciation has three-year annualized returns of 13.5%. Daniel R. Coleman has been the fund manager of CMNWX since May 2010.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds.

