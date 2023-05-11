3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Outstanding Returns (Revised)

Large-cap blend mutual funds seek to offer value appreciation through capital gains with relatively less volatility, by investing in both value and growth stocks. Blend funds, also known as “hybrid funds,” owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great for investors seeking a mix of growth and value. Meanwhile, significant exposure to large-cap stocks makes these blend funds safer for risk-averse investors than small-cap and mid-cap funds. Companies with a market capitalization above $10 billion are generally considered large-cap firms. Also, these funds are believed to provide a long-term performance history and assure more stability than mid or small caps. Below, we share with you three top-ranked large-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Cambiar Opportunity Portfolio (CAMOX), T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research Fund (PRCOX), and American Funds the Investment Company of America (AIVSX).Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds. Cambiar Opportunity Portfolio seeks capital growth by investing in common stocks of reasonably large corporations. CAMOX distributes dividends and capital gains annually. Cambiar Opportunity Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 19%. As of October 2022, CAMOX held 36 issues, and 3.6% of its assets were invested in RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research Fund seeks to achieve capital appreciation by investing in common stocks of U.S. companies poised for capital growth. PRCOX pays out dividends on the first business day of each month and capital gains annually. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research Fund has three-year annualized returns of 18.9%. PRCOX has an expense ratio of 0.45% compared with the category average of 0.84%. American Funds the Investment Company of America seeks long-term growth of both capital and income by investing in stocks, convertible securities, bonds, nonconvertible preferred stocks, U.S. government securities, cash and equivalents. AIVSX disperses dividends on a quarterly basis, while capital gains are distributed twice a year in March and December. American Funds the Investment Company of America has three-year annualized returns of 16.7%. Aline Avzaradel has been one of the fund managers of AIVSX since 2019. To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all large-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of large-cap blend mutual funds. Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox? Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >> (We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on May 04, 2023, should no longer be relied upon.)Large-cap blend mutual funds seek to offer value appreciation through capital gains with relatively less volatility, by investing in both value and growth stocks. Blend funds, also known as “hybrid funds,” owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great for investors seeking a mix of growth and value. Meanwhile, significant exposure to large-cap stocks makes these blend funds safer for risk-averse investors than small-cap and mid-cap funds. Companies with a market capitalization above $10 billion are generally considered large-cap firms. Also, these funds are believed to provide a long-term performance history and assure more stability than mid or small caps. Below, we share with you three top-ranked large-cap blend mutual funds, viz., PRCOX , and AIVSX . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds. seeks capital growth by investing in the common stocks of reasonably large corporations. CAMOX distributes dividends and capital gains annually. Cambiar Opportunity Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 19%. As of October 2022, CAMOX held 36 issues, and 3.6% of its assets were invested in RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES.seeks to achieve capital appreciation by investing in common stocks of U.S. companies poised for capital growth. PRCOX pays out dividends on the first business day of each month and capital gains annually. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research Fund has three-year annualized returns of 18.9%. PRCOX has an expense ratio of 0.45% compared with the category average of 0.84%.seeks long-term growth of both capital and income by investing in stocks, convertible securities, bonds, nonconvertible preferred stocks, U.S. government securities, cash and equivalents. AIVSX disperses dividends on a quarterly basis, while capital gains are distributed twice a year in March and December. American Funds the Investment Company of America has three-year annualized returns of 16.7%. Aline Avzaradel has been one of the fund managers of AIVSX since 2019. To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all large-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of large-cap blend mutual funds. Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >> (We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued on May 4, 2023, should no longer be relied upon.)

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (PRCOX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (CAMOX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (AIVSX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.