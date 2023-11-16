3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Outstanding Returns

Large-cap blend mutual funds seek to offer value appreciation through capital gains with relatively less volatility, by investing in both value and growth stocks. Blend funds, also known as “hybrid funds,” owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great for investors seeking a mix of growth and value.

Meanwhile, significant exposure to large-cap stocks makes these blend funds safer for risk-averse investors than small-cap and mid-cap funds. Companies with a market capitalization above $10 billion are generally considered large-cap firms. Also, these funds are believed to provide a long-term performance history and assure more stability than mid or small caps.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked large-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Cambiar Opportunity Portfolio CAMOX, Voya Corporate Leaders Trust Fund LEXCX and Invesco Growth and Income Fund ACGIX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Cambiar Opportunity Portfolio seeks capital growth and preservation by investing primarily in common stocks. CAMOX advisors also invest in common stocks of companies that are relatively large.

Cambiar Opportunity Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 10.3%. As of July 2023, CAMOX held 36 issues, and 3.5% of its assets were invested in Constellation Brands, Inc.

Voya Corporate Leaders Trust Fund seeks long-term capital growth and income through investment in an equal number of shares of the common stock of a fixed list of 25 American blue-chip corporations. The list is chosen by LEXCX’s advisors.

Voya Corporate Leaders Trust Fund has three-year annualized returns of 18.1%. LEXCX has an expense ratio of 0.47% compared with the category average of 0.94%.

Invesco Growth and Income Fund seeks income and long-term growth of capital by investing in income-producing equity securities, including common stocks and convertible securities. ACGIX advisors also invest in debt securities of various maturities.

Invesco Growth and Income Fund has three-year annualized returns of 13.8%. Sergio Marcheli has been one of the fund managers of ACGIX since 2003.

