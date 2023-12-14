3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Marvelous Returns

Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks, while seeking returns at a lower level of risk, may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid or small caps and are thus safer.

Generally, companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are considered large caps. However, due to their significant international exposure, large-cap companies run the risk of being hit by global woes.

Blend funds, also called hybrid funds, owe their origin to the graphical representation of their equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds offer a great mix of growth and value investment.

Below, we share with you three large-cap blend mutual funds, viz., DFA US Core Equity Fund DFEOX, Elfun Trusts ELFNX and Hartford Dividend and Growth HLS IB HDGBX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund #1 Rank (Strong Buy), as we expect these to outperform their peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

DFA US Core Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in a diverse group of companies operating in the United States with high exposure to lower relative price and higher profitability companies. DFEOX chooses to invest in companies with a market cap comparable to the weighted set of U.S. operating companies listed on the U.S. securities exchange.

DFA US Core Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.7%. As of July 2023, DFEOX held 2675 issues, with 5.3% of its net assets invested in Apple Inc.

Elfun Trusts seeks long-term growth of capital and future income rather than current income. ELFNX invests in equity securities of U.S. companies.

Elfun Trusts has three-year annualized returns of 10%. ELFNX has an expense ratio of 0.18% compared with the category average of 0.99%.

Hartford Dividend and Growth HLS IB invests most of its net assets in dividend-paying equity securities. HDGBX advisors also invest in large-cap companies with market capitalizations comparable to those on the S&P 500 Index, as well as in foreign securities.

Hartford Dividend and Growth HLS IB has three-year annualized returns of 10.1%. Brian J. Schmeer has been one of the fund managers of HDGBX since February 2023.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>





The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (HDGBX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (ELFNX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (DFEOX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.