3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Marvellous Returns

Large-cap blend mutual funds seek to offer value appreciation through capital gains with relatively less volatility by investing in both value and growth stocks. Blend funds, also known as “hybrid funds,” owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great for investors seeking a mix of growth and value.

Meanwhile, significant exposure to large-cap stocks makes these blend funds safer for risk-averse investors than small-cap and mid-cap funds. Companies with a market capitalization above $10 billion are generally considered large-cap firms. Also, these funds have a long-term performance history and assure more stability than mid or small-caps.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked large-cap blend mutual funds, namely Beck Mack + Oliver Partners BMPEX, Elfun Trusts ELFNX and Hartford Dividend and Growth HLS IB HDGBX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Beck Mack + Oliver Partners invests the majority of its net assets in common stocks and securities convertible into common stocks. It may also invest in preferred stocks and fixed, variable and floating rate fixed-income securities. The fund has returned 12.9% over the past three years.

As of December 2023, BMPEX held 26 issues, with 7.8% of its assets invested in Blackstone Group.

Elfun Trusts primarily invests in equity securities of U.S. companies, with such companies being defined as ones that generate at least 50% of its revenues or profits from business activities in the U.S., has at least 50% of its assets situated in the U.S. or has the principal trading market for its securities in the U.S. The fund has returned 12.5% over the past three years.

ELFNX has an expense ratio of 0.18%.

Hartford Dividend and Growth HLS IB invests most of its net assets in dividend-paying equity securities. HDGBX advisors also invest in large-cap companies with market capitalizations comparable to those on the S&P 500 Index, as well as in foreign securities. The fund has returned 9.7% over the past three years.

Brian J. Schmeer has been one of the fund managers of HDGBX since February 2023.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all large-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of large-cap blend mutual funds.

