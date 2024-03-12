3 Large-Cap Blend Funds for Lucrative Returns

Large-cap blend mutual funds seek to offer value appreciation through capital gains with relatively less volatility by investing in both value and growth stocks. Blend funds, also known as “hybrid funds,” owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund’s equity-style box. In addition to diversification, blend funds are great for investors seeking a mix of growth and value.

Meanwhile, significant exposure to large-cap stocks makes these blend funds safer for risk-averse investors than small-cap and mid-cap funds. Companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion are generally considered large-cap firms. Also, these funds are believed to provide a long-term performance history and assure more stability than mid or small-caps.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked large-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Victory Diversified Stock SRVEX, T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research PRCOX and Hartford Dividend and Growth HLS IB HDGBX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

Victory Diversified Stock seeks to provide long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in equity securities and securities convertible into common stocks traded on U.S. exchanges and issued by large, established companies. SRVEX advisors also invest in the equity securities of large publicly held companies and include investments in a broad cross-section of economic and industry sectors.

Victory Diversified Stock has three-year annualized returns of 12.3%. As of June 2023, SRVEX held 80 issues, and 6.9% of its assets were invested in Apple Inc.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research seeks capital appreciation. PRCOX primarily invests in U.S. common stocks, which are believed to be well-positioned for capital appreciation.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research has three-year annualized returns of 11.9%. PROCX has an expense ratio of 0.45% compared with the category average of 0.92%.

Hartford Dividend and Growth HLS IB invests most of its net assets in dividend-paying equity securities. HDGBX advisors also invest in large-cap companies with market capitalizations comparable to those on the S&P 500 Index, as well as in foreign securities.

Hartford Dividend and Growth HLS IB has three-year annualized returns of 11.4%. Brian J. Schmeer has been one of the fund managers of HDGBX since February 2023.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all large-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of large-cap blend mutual funds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.