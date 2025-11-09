3 Kirkland Signature Items That Were So Bad They Were Discontinued

Costco may be king to some budget-conscious shoppers, but that doesn’t mean that all of its Kirkland Signature products are without fail. In fact, over the years, a handful of Kirkland Signature products that were deemed awful by shoppers were discontinued and pulled from the shelves. The below products are what you’re not missing at Costco.

Light Beer

Beer is one of the most popular alcoholic beverages in America, but Kirkland Signature Light Beer isn’t remembered fondly by Costco shoppers. One Reddit user called the beer “an abomination” and said they still get a visceral reaction when they think about their first sip. Another said it’s the only beer they saw go untouched all night at a college house party. Many others said after they tried one, they threw the rest away.

Boxed Macaroni and Cheese

Mac and cheese is considered a comfort food, packed with tender noodles and rich, cheesy goodness, but the Kirkland Signature boxed macaroni and cheese fell way short of those expectations. One Redditor said it was so bad that they donated it to a food pantry and felt guilty afterward. Another Reddit user said the taste of the product was weird and concluded that’s probably why Costco discontinued it. When asked by another Redditor why it tasted strange, they described it as a sour, tangy type of taste.

Frozen Cocktails

A fruity, frozen cocktail you can stash in your freezer sounds like the best of both worlds — refreshing and convenient. But that wasn’t the case with the Kirkland Signature version. One Redditor said they were “garbage.” Another tried one of each flavor to give them a chance but ultimately deemed them “awful” because of their chemical taste. Yet another Reddit user said they were sour-tasting and also agreed about the chemical taste.

