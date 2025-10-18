3 Kia Models Retirees Should Consider Buying This Fall

Have you been thinking about upgrading your car this fall? Kia is a great option for those who are retired because they come with an industry-leading 10-year or 100,000-mile warranty. That means less worry about unexpected repair costs for the majority of the car’s lifespan.

Are you ready to find your next car? Continue reading as we explore three different Kia models that are perfect for retirees.

Kia Sportage

Starting price: $30,135

The Kia Sportage is a compact SUV that serves as a great everyday vehicle. It’s also capable of handling some rough weather thanks to its all-wheel drive options. With the latest 2026 model, Kia has introduced upgrades, including a new steering wheel, a 12.3-inch panoramic display and popular technology features like parking assist. The Sportage also offers a spacious and clean interior for days when you have a few extra passengers. According to Car and Driver, the starting price for the 2026 Kia Sportage is $30,135, which we consider affordable for an SUV.

“The Sportage is one of Kia’s most reliable models. It’s important for retirees to stay within their budget and car repairs can make that impossible. When you have a reliable vehicle like the Sportage, there’s a lower chance that your car will stop working and you’ll have to pay to fix it,” said Melanie Musson, auto industry expert with AutoInsurance.org.

“It’s a great size for retirees because it’s spacious enough to provide comfort, yet small enough to navigate through parking lots with ease,” Musson added.

Kia Soul

Starting price: $20,490

You’ve probably seen the Kia Soul on the road, but don’t dismiss it just yet. The Soul is a compact vehicle that is a good option for retirees living in urban areas who need to deal with street parking.

The car comfortably seats up to five passengers and offers ample cargo space. In addition to its size, some features the Soul includes are emergency braking, a 10.25-inch touchscreen display and Find My Car, which is useful if you forget where you parked.

The Soul is also the most affordable model on our list, with the 2025 model starting at $20,490, per Kia’s website.

“The Soul is one of those practical, quirky cars that actually makes a lot of sense for retirees,” said Jack Carlson, CEO of Carvia.ai. “The boxy shape means excellent headroom and easy entry and it’s one of the most affordable options Kia makes. It also gets good fuel economy, which is helpful for fixed incomes.”

Kia Sorrento Hybrid

Starting price: $40,135

If you’re looking for a fuel-efficient vehicle that you can take on long drives, look no further than the Kia Sorrento Hybrid. The crossover comes in two versions: a conventional hybrid and a plug-in model. Both can make long-distance journeys with ease.

The Sorrento features a full-display rearview mirror, so you can see behind you even when your view is obstructed. It also has three rows of seating with hands-free cargo loading for access to the trunk at the push of a button.

Safety features like automated emergency braking, which helps avoid potential collisions, even comes standard. This model is more expensive than the Sportage, but is still within the realm of affordability — with a starting price of $40,135, according to Car and Driver.

“The Sorento Hybrid is an excellent option for retirees who want the perks of an EV with the familiarity of a gas engine,” Musson said. “It can be challenging to make the switch to full electric when you’ve had a lifetime of relying on gas stations and not charging stations. With the Sorento Hybrid, you can enjoy excellent fuel efficiency while still taking a long road trip without worrying about running out of battery life.”

Editor’s note: Car details were sourced from their respective Kia model’s page, unless otherwise stated.

