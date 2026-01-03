3 Key Things Every Retiree Must Know About Social Security in 2026

Key Points

Benefits are rising -- but your raise may not go very far.

You get more leeway to earn money without having benefits withheld.

Delaying your claim could still very much pay off if you haven't taken benefits yet.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Social Security is one of the most important sources of retirement income for millions of retirees today. And it's important to have a good handle on the program's rules and changes.

With that in mind, here are three essential things every retiree needs to know about Social Security in 2026.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

1. Benefits are getting a 2.8% boost -- but it may not go very far

Social Security benefits are eligible for an automatic cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, each year. This doesn't mean that benefits are guaranteed to increase every single year. Rather, it means that lawmakers do not have to vote in a raise. Instead, benefits get boosted automatically based on inflation.

This year's Social Security COLA is 2.8%, slightly higher than the 2.5% raise retirees got in 2025. But unfortunately, that COLA may not go very far.

For one thing, Medicare Part B costs are rising. Seniors enrolled in Social Security and Medicare pay their Part B premiums out of their monthly benefits directly, so that's going to eat into some people's COLA off the bat.

Also, tariff policies could drive prices upward. And if costs continue to rise, that 2.8% COLA may fall behind inflation.

That said, tariffs could actually lead to lower inflation. If they drive a big slowdown in spending, prices could fall. But that's not something to bank on.

If you're a retiree who gets a lot of your monthly income from Social Security, you may want to have a backup plan in case your COLA doesn't end up going very far. That could mean reducing expenses or returning to work in some capacity, whether it's a part-time job or a gig role.

2. You can now earn more money without risking withheld benefits

One nice thing about Social Security is that seniors have the option to work part-time -- or even full-time -- while collecting those monthly paychecks. And once you've reached full retirement age, you can earn any amount of income without having benefits withheld.

If you took Social Security before full retirement age, you'll be subject to the program's earnings test if you continue to work. But the limits there are higher in 2026 than they were in 2025.

This year's earnings-test limit for people under full retirement age is $24,480, up from $23,400 in 2025. If you earn more than $24,480, you'll have $1 in Social Security withheld per $2 of wages.

If you'll be reaching full retirement age this year, the earnings-test limit is $65,160, up from $62,160 in 2025. And if you earn more than $65,160, you'll have $1 in Social Security withheld per $3 of wages.

Withheld benefits in this situation are returned to you in the form of larger monthly checks. Once you reach full retirement age, your benefits will be recalculated to account for the funds you had held back earlier.

3. Delaying your claim could really pay off

If you're retired, it's not a given that you've started Social Security yet. It may be that you have savings you can live on, or that you have a spouse who's still working and bringing home a paycheck.

If you haven't yet filed for Social Security, you should know that delaying your claim beyond full retirement age could pay off big time. For each year you hold off on taking benefits past that point, up until age 70, your monthly checks get a guaranteed 8% boost for life.

That increase can be especially valuable if you expect to live a very long life. And remember, the larger a benefit you start off with, the more valuable the program's COLAs are apt to be over time.

There's lots for retirees to know about Social Security this year, in terms of both changes to the program and filing strategies. Stay informed so you can make the most of Social Security -- whether you've already claimed your benefits or not.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.