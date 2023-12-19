3 Key Stocks to Capitalize on Rising Resource Scarcity

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Resource scarcity. These are the two words that threaten to undermine most if not all the holistic benefits associated with responsible and sustainable practices. We’re talking about concepts such as diversity, equity, inclusion and more diversity. All these attributes represent the strength of American progressive values until the stinky stuff called reality hits the fan.

Yes, folks, I’m talking about resource scarcity. As many political pundits have pointed out, many (if not most) conflicts in the modern era either center on oil access or are at least tangentially related to it. In the military flashpoints of tomorrow, nations may shed blood over dwindling fresh water sources.

Further, Harvard Business Review pointed out that the green economy comes under threat because of resource scarcity. How so? Basically, green technologies and infrastructure rely heavily on specific products or materials. As green initiatives expand in scope, these underlying resources could become scarce, perhaps causing supply chain bottlenecks.

At worst, such scarcity might fuel conflicts, either cold ones or hot, thus undoing much social good. It’s an ugly situation that has no great answers. Well, other than maybe you want to check out these stocks to buy?

Acuity Brands (AYI)

What it is: Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is a lighting and building management company. It features operations throughout North America, along with Europe and Asia. Per its public profile, Acuity represents the largest lighting manufacturer in North America based on market capitalization. Since the start of the year, AYI gained over 20% of its equity value.

Relevance: Don’t worry – you didn’t slip into a wormhole. We’re very much talking about stocks to buy for resource scarcity. While Acuity doesn’t directly deal with the underlying topic, it does specialize in energy-efficient lighting and building automation systems. As critical resources become scarcer, various governmental initiatives should focus on resource efficiency. AYI could easily help in this matter.

Pros: It appears that Wall Street got the memo, which has seen AYI gain almost 12% in the trailing month. Further, the company has a solid track record in beating per-share profitability expectations.

Cons: Analysts are pensive on AYI, rating shares as a consensus hold.

Cadence Design Systems (CDNS)

What it is: Based in San Jose, California, Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) is a multinational computational software company. Per its corporate profile, Cadence produces software, hardware, and silicon structures for designing integrated circuits (ICs), systems on chips, and printed circuit boards. Similar to other high-flying tech entities, CDNS soared over 71% on a year-to-date basis.

Relevance: Again, Cadence might not seem a particularly relevant idea for stocks to buy on resource scarcity. However, the company offers several intriguing initiatives worth consideration. For one thing, management disclosed that it achieved 100% renewable energy for its global operations. Second, Cadence’s innovations have been integrated into multiple clean-energy directives, including in electric vehicle design.

Pros: As a tech specialist in the ever-burgeoning semiconductor sphere, Cadence offers a credible platform for long-term growth. Further, the company benefits from solid revenue growth and consistent profitability over the past decade.

Cons: Although analysts peg CDNS as a consensus moderate buy, the average price target of $270.40 implies sideways consolidation.

Vale (VALE)

What it is: Hailing from Brazil, Vale (NYSE:VALE) is a multinational corporation engaged in metals and mining. It’s also one of the largest logistics operators in its home nation. Further, according to its public profile, Vale is the largest producer of iron ore and nickel in the world. It’s a bit volatile, with shares down 7% on a year-to-date basis.

Relevance: Fundamentally, the underlying iron ore commodity isn’t particularly a flashpoint for resource scarcity. So, why mention VALE as one of the stocks to buy for this topic? Iron ore demand continues to rise globally. In fact, Straits Research notes that the sector could expand to $350.8 billion by 2031, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.74% from 2022. With high-quality iron ore deposits concentrated in specific regions, the matter could spark global competition.

Pros: Overall, Vale enjoys strong revenue growth and relatively consistent profitability. Also, it’s undervalued at a forward earnings multiple of only 6.68x.

Cons: Political stability concerns along with infrastructural challenges may impact VALE.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. Tweet him at @EnomotoMedia.

