3 Key Stocks Boosting Buybacks Amid Improving Fundamentals

Three key names in the technology, consumer staples, and financial sectors just announced substantial updates to their buyback plans. All three signal strong confidence in their business going forward, presenting potential opportunities for investors. Let’s dive into these three names below.

Salesforce Plans 50% Buyback Acceleration, Increased Revenue Growth

First up is one of the biggest names in software, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). This stock has notably struggled in 2025. However, the company just released encouraging news that significantly improved its outlook. At its Analyst/Investor Day on Oct. 15, Salesforce said it expects to accelerate its revenue growth solidly from historical lows. Salesforce believes it will increase revenues at a compound annual growth rate of 10% from fiscal 2026 to fiscal 2030.

In its current fiscal year 2026, Salesforce expects to grow by 8.5% to 9%, approximately equal to its lowest growth rate in at least ten years. Thus, the company expects to considerably accelerate growth from fiscal 2027 to fiscal 2030, a solid positive development for this stock's outlook.

Additionally, Salesforce indicated a rapid acceleration of its buyback program. It plans to spend $7 billion on repurchases over the next two quarters, implying quarterly buyback spending of $3.5 billion. That’s an approximately 50% increase over its average buyback spending of around $2 billion over the past three years.

Although this isn’t a new buyback program, a strong increase in the pace of buyback spending underscores management’s confidence in the company’s future.

Albertsons Shovels More Coal Into Its Buyback Train

Next up is a key player in the United States grocery industry, Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI). Shares got hit hard through much of the second half of 2025. However, the company turned its fortunes around in a big way on Oct. 14 when it reported its fiscal Q2 2026 earnings. Sales grew by only around 2%, which aligned with expectations.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) fell by around 14% to 44 cents. However, this beat the consensus forecast of 40 cents significantly. The company also raised its full-year outlook on both figures.

Despite these seemingly lackluster results, Albertsons popped nearly 14% after the release. The company is in an “investment year," sacrificing growth and margins in the short term to increase its competitiveness in the long term. Thus, shares gained big time by outperforming low expectations.

Further aiding the stock’s rally was the $750 million accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program Albertsons announced. Combined with its prior buybacks, Albertsons will use this to reduce its outstanding share count by 12% compared to the beginning of its fiscal year 2026.

Additionally, the company still has $1.3 billion in repurchase capacity, equal to around another 12% of its market cap. Clearly, Albertsons' outlook is improving, and management is signaling high confidence through its buyback plans.

SYF Signals Confidence Amid Regional Bank Worries

Lastly, Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) recently reported earnings and announced a significant buyback program. In its Q3 2025 results, released on Oct. 15, the company reported revenues that were essentially flat and slightly beat estimates. However, the company’s EPS soared 47% to $2.84, crushing consensus estimates by 64 cents. The firm also announced a $1 billion addition to its share buyback program. The company's total buyback capacity now sits at $2.1 billion. That is equal to a very significant 8.1% of its market capitalization.

Synchrony particularly stood out for its buyback announcement. In the trading week beginning on Oct. 13, over 50 financial services companies reported earnings. It appears that Synchrony was one of the few, if not the only one, to announce a new or incremental buyback program.

This came as the credit quality of Synchrony’s loans greatly improved during the quarter, with delinquency rates and net charge-offs falling. This is a good sign for Synchrony’s future, especially in light of concerns over regional bank lending. The fact that the company is increasing its buyback capacity while some other lenders are struggling further amplifies this positive signal.

ACI Could Be a Winning Stock If All Goes Well

Overall, CRM, ACI, and SYF made key announcements that gave investors much to like. Albertsons may be the most interesting name of the bunch right now. The company is willing to return capital to shareholders hand over fist.

It also trades at a rock-bottom forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 9x, one of the lowest multiples in the grocery industry. If the company’s investments pay off, the stock could be a strong performer as we advance.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.