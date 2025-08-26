3 Key Signs You’re Doing Better Financially Than Most in the US, According to George Kamel

Being financially ahead of the average American isn’t always obvious. Certain habits and choices can reveal you’re in a stronger position with your finances than most.

Read More: 3 Signs You’ve ‘Made It’ Financially, According to Financial Influencer Genesis Hinckley

Learn More: 8 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

In a recent video, money expert George Kamel highlighted the key signs that show you’re on the right track and building lasting stability.

Not Living Paycheck to Paycheck

Kamel mentioned that 53% of Americans report that they are living paycheck to paycheck.

Having money left over at the end of the month from a paycheck or having other sources of income means that there is extra money to put aside for retirement, an emergency fund, savings or other investments.

Some other ideas to avoid living paycheck to paycheck and earn money on the side are investing, starting a YouTube channel, cashing in on collectibles, or even doing minor repairs to household appliances or electronics as a part-time job.

Check Out: Suze Orman’s Top Tip for Building Wealth Is a ‘Very Easy One’

Not Stressing About Money Every Day

Out of people living in the U.S., 40% said that their finances cause them to lose sleep, and a third admitted that they are distracted at work due to financial stress, according to Kamel.

Controlling expenses and living within your means is a good way to be less financially stressed. Having three to six months’ worth of expenses saved for an emergency fund helps to provide a financial cushion and worry less about finances.

When a person is able to watch where the money is going, it helps them be able to stick to a budget. And sticking to a budget takes away the stress of worrying because the bills will get paid.

Actually Saving for Retirement

Investing at least 15% of household income in some type of retirement fund like a Roth IRA or a 401(k) is what Kamel recommended.

According to LendingTree, in the first quarter of 2025, Americans had an average unpaid credit card balance of $7,321. Reducing high-interest debt, which includes paying off credit cards and loans, will help free up available funds to put toward a retirement fund and is an indicator that one is in a better money position than most.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Key Signs You’re Doing Better Financially Than Most in the US, According to George Kamel

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.