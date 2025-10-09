3 Key Signs You’re Better With Your Money Than You Think, According to a Ramsey Expert

Many people underestimate how well they’re actually handling their money. Even small habits, like consistently paying off your debt, can make a difference.

According a recent video from Ramsey expert Rachel Cruze, these key signs reveal you may be better with money than you realize.

You Have More Than $400 Saved

According to Cruze, 2022 Federal Reserve data found that only 63% of Americans had enough money to cover a $400 emergency. She said that you’re doing “great” if you have more than $400 saved and “incredible” if you have $1,000 saved. Having $1,000 in savings is Baby Step No. 1 of the Ramsey plan, she explained.

Prioritize your savings before spending any money, even if it is a small amount, and over time, your financial security will continue to grow. One way to do that is to make a habit of automatically putting money aside from each paycheck. That way, if you don’t see it, you’ll be less likely to spend it.

You Don’t Have Debt or Are Working On Paying It Off

Cruze said that if you don’t have any debt, you’re the exception because most people just accept that debt is a part of their lives. In fact, according to Debt.org, household debt hit $18.2 trillion in 2025. That marked an increase of $4.6 trillion since 2019.

Debt.org noted that delinquency rates are rising as well. If you have debt and are working on your mindset and actively paying off, you’re also doing better with your money than you think, Cruze explained.

To manage and reduce your debt, make a list of debts with each interest rate, balance and minimum payment, and then decide on a repayment strategy. Cruze recommended the snowball method, which involves putting every extra dollar toward eliminating the smallest debt first while paying minimum payments on everything else. Once it’s paid off, do the same with the next-smallest debt until all your debt is paid in full.

You Check Your Bank Account Regularly

Cruze noted that some people tend to “put their head in the sand financially” by not checking their bank account regularly. She recommended knowing what money you have in your account.

PocketGuard suggested making a daily habit of checking your bank account. If you make managing your money a routine by checking your accounts regularly and reviewing your budget at least once a week, then you’ll likely be able to prevent some problems from happening later.

Small Habits Can Lead To Success

Saving a portion of your money, paying off debt and managing your bank account are three ways of helping to prevent future money problems. If you are following these habits, you’re likely smarter with money than you realize.

Even small financial wins can add up to big long-term success.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Key Signs You’re Better With Your Money Than You Think, According to a Ramsey Expert

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.