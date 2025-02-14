3 Key Signs You Might Not Qualify for the Social Security Benefits You Expect

Social Security serves as a lifeline for tens of millions of seniors. Today, that number is growing.

As of December 2024, the Social Security Administration (SSA) reported that about 65.5 million Americans receive a Social Security payment each month. Of those people, about 53.6 million are age 65 or older — that’s more than three-quarters of all Social Security recipients in the U.S. Additionally, the SSA reported that the estimated average monthly Social Security benefit as of January 2025 is about $1,976.

Find Out: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

Learn More: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Retirement Savings in 2025

There’s no doubt that retirees rely heavily on the Social Security system for financial stability in their golden years. However, there are several indicators that you might not qualify for quite as large a Social Security payment as you may have hoped for.

Here are three signs you might not qualify for the Social Security benefits you expect.

You Claim Benefits Too Early

According to the SSA, for those born in 1960 or later, the current full retirement age (FRA) is 67 years old. You can claim your benefits as early as age 62; however, you’ll receive only 70% of your calculated monthly benefit amount.

Every month after age 62, if you choose to delay collecting Social Security, your monthly benefit will increase until you reach the FRA. By that point, you’ll be eligible for 100% of your monthly benefit.

So if you choose to collect your benefit earlier in retirement, you’ll most likely be permanently locked into a lower payment. The SSA does allow some to withdraw their claim and reapply, but certain conditions have to be met.

Read Next: I’m Retired and Regret Claiming Social Security at 65 — Here’s Why

You Don’t Have Enough Work Credits

The SSA explained that at least 40 credits (equivalent to 10 years of work) are needed for anyone born in 1929 or later to qualify for retirement benefits.

If you earned fewer than 40 credits by the time you’re ready to retire, you may have to continue working into retirement age to earn the minimum required credits so you can claim your retirement benefits.

You Continue To Work While Collecting Social Security

According to the SSA, it’s possible to work while simultaneously collecting Social Security benefits. However, if you are not yet at the FRA and earn more than $23,400 (which is the 2025 yearly earnings limit), the benefit payment gets deducted by $1 for every $2 earned above the annual limit.

It’s important to plan ahead to avoid the possibility of reducing your benefits until the FRA.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Key Signs You Might Not Qualify for the Social Security Benefits You Expect

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.