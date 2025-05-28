3 Key Signs You Bought Too Much House (and What To Do Next)

Home prices have appreciated by 45.3% in the last five years — more than double the typical appreciation rate according to Zillow.

As a result, many buyers have overextended themselves in an effort to become homeowners. Watch out for these signs that you bought too much house.

Total Housing Costs Eat Up Too Much Income

Budgeting is a zero-sum game. If you spend more on housing, it leaves you less for entertainment, travel, healthcare, saving, investing, and everything else you want and need.

“If you’re spending more than 25% to 30% of your monthly income on fixed housing costs like your mortgage payment, insurance and property taxes, you’re pushing the envelope in terms of how much debt you should carry with your current income,” explained Realtor and investor Jacob Naig with Realty One Group.

And housing costs don’t end at the mortgage payment. They include utilities, maintenance and repairs, and they often catch first-time homeowners unawares.

You Aren’t Budgeting for Repairs and Maintenance

Homeowners who bought too much house typically find themselves so strapped for cash that they fail to set aside money for repairs and maintenance.

“Homeowners should save money each month for inevitable maintenance and costs,” explained investor Adam Hamilton of REI Hub. “But overextended homeowners can’t afford to, so when repairs pop up, it creates a crisis.”

You Don’t Use All the Space

Larger homes and land cost more to maintain.

Fred Loguidice, founder of Sell My House Fast Providence, sees it all the time. “That large lawn or extra square footage felt great in the beginning, but if you’re constantly shelling out for utilities, maintenance and repairs and that are dominating your weekends and your budget, you probably bought more than you can handle.”

What To Do Now

Remember those hobbies, trips or even going out to dinner occasionally? You can have that again — if you tackle the problem head-on.

Optimize Ownership Costs

Start simple by reducing heat and cooling usage. Lower your thermostat in the winter and wear warmer pajamas. Close the vents in rooms you rarely use, and keep those doors closed.

As for that big, beautiful yard? Consider setting aside the closest part to be your mown lawn, and let the further reaches become a wildflower field.

Rent Out Space

If you bought more bedrooms than you need, consider renting them out, either to long-term renters or short-term guests on Airbnb. Even renting out space for two long weekends each month could make a big difference in your budget.

Rent Your Entire Home on Airbnb Periodically

Have nearby family or friends you enjoy visiting?

Rather than renting out a bedroom or two on Airbnb, rent your entire home. A single weekend each month could net you hundreds of needed dollars. Plus, you can placate your in-laws who complain that they never see you.

Start a Side Hustle

If there’s “too much month at the end of the money,” you might just need to earn more. Explore side hustles that generate extra income to afford that dream home of yours.

Position Yourself for a Raise

You could also position yourself to simply earn more from your day job.

That might mean documenting your successes better at your current job to negotiate a raise or put in for a promotion. Or it might mean upskilling and moving to a different employer or even a different field altogether.

Better yet, combine several of these strategies to start making real financial progress. Get a raise while reducing your housing costs, renting out space and potentially picking up a side hustle. You’ll find yourself in an entirely different situation in a year from now.

