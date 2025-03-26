3 Key Reasons to Buy IonQ Stock Beyond the 168.6% Surge in a Year

IonQ IONQ, a pioneer in quantum computing and networking, has experienced a remarkable 168.6% surge in its stock price over the past year, which outperformed the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 10.3%. However, this impressive performance might just be the beginning of the company's growth trajectory. Recent breakthroughs and strategic acquisitions position IonQ as a formidable player in the quantum technology landscape, offering investors compelling reasons to consider adding this innovative stock to their portfolios in 2025.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is pegged at $85 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 97.34%. The consensus mark for 2025 is pegged at a loss of 79 cents per share, narrower than a loss of $1.56 reported in the year-ago period, indicating caution.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Outperforming Classical Computing: A Watershed Moment

Perhaps the most significant development for IonQ came on March 20, 2025, when the company announced a groundbreaking milestone in collaboration with Ansys, a leader in computer-aided engineering. The partnership demonstrated quantum computing, outperforming classical computing in designing life-saving medical devices, specifically, blood pump dynamics.



Using IONQ's production quantum computer, IonQ Forte, the companies achieved a 12% faster processing performance compared to classical computing methods. The quantum-powered simulation successfully handled up to 2.6 million vertices and 40 million edges, representing a significant advancement in solving complex engineering challenges.



This milestone marks the beginning of quantum advantage in practical, commercial applications — the inflection point that quantum computing investors have been anticipating. The versatile quantum optimization method pioneered by IonQ can be applied across various industries, including automotive safety, logistics optimization, and financial portfolio management.

1-Year Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dominant Position in Quantum Networking

IonQ has strategically positioned itself as a leader in quantum networking, which analysts predict could become an even larger market than quantum computing itself. Through strategic acquisitions and internal development, IonQ has assembled an impressive portfolio of nearly 400 granted and pending quantum networking patents.



The company's acquisition strategy has been particularly noteworthy. By acquiring Qubitekk in late 2024 and securing a controlling stake in ID Quantique in February 2025, IONQ has consolidated its position in quantum networking. These acquisitions have brought not only intellectual property but also established commercial quantum networks and blue-chip customers.



According to McKinsey, the quantum communication market is projected to reach $14.9 billion by 2035. IonQ's early commercial success in this sector is evident from significant contracts with the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory worth $54.5 million and $21.1 million, plus a $5.7 million contract with the Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security.

Accelerating Technological Advancements

IonQ continues to push technical boundaries with innovations that enhance both performance and scalability. On March 5, 2025, the company announced a significant advancement in developing high-speed, mixed-species quantum logic gates for trapped-ion quantum computing and networking.



In collaboration with the Australian National University, IONQ researchers demonstrated a novel approach to achieving an orders-of-magnitude increase in physical gate speed of two-qubit gates between different atomic species. This breakthrough is expected to enable quantum logic gates to operate at much faster megahertz speeds.



These technical advancements complement IonQ's strong financial position. With approximately $363.8 million in cash and investments as of Dec. 31, 2024, and a newly established $500 million at-the-market facility, the company is well-capitalized to continue its technological innovation and market expansion.

Competition and Valuation Metrics of IONQ

The quantum computing landscape is increasingly competitive, with tech giants making substantial investments in the field. International Business Machines IBM, Alphabet GOOGL-owned Google, and Microsoft MSFT are pouring billions into quantum computing development, while newer entrants like Baidu, Amazon, and Rigetti Computing are also vying for market share.



This competitive pressure is a factor investors must weigh when considering IonQ. From a valuation standpoint, IonQ trades at a two-year forward 12-month price/sales ratio of 58.24x, substantially higher than the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry average of 3.27x. This premium valuation reflects high growth expectations but also indicates that investors are paying a significant premium for IonQ's future potential rather than current financial performance.



However, this valuation should be considered in the context of IonQ's position at the forefront of an emerging industry with transformative potential. Traditional valuation metrics often struggle to capture the value of companies in nascent industries with exponential growth trajectories.

IONQ’s P/S F12M Ratio Depicts Premium Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Quantum Future is Now

As IonQ transitions from theoretical advantages to demonstrable real-world quantum computing applications, the company represents a compelling investment opportunity despite competitive pressures and premium valuation. The achievement of quantum advantage in commercial applications, dominance in the emerging quantum networking space, and continued technological breakthroughs position IonQ at the forefront of what could be one of the most transformative technologies of our generation.



For investors looking beyond the impressive 167.5% stock surge of the past year, IonQ offers substantial growth potential as quantum computing begins to deliver on its long-promised revolution across industries ranging from healthcare to finance, defense, and logistics. While investors should be mindful of the competitive landscape and valuation considerations, IONQ's technological leadership and strategic positioning make it a compelling option for those seeking exposure to the quantum computing revolution. IONQ stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.