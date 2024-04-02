3 Key New Trends to Watch in Emerging Tech and Entertainment

Mass media and the entertainment industry continues to remain at the bleeding edge of emerging technology adoption. When tracking opportunities in this space, the challenge is not only to understand and identify current trend but to be able to anticipate new areas of growth opportunity.

The continued focus has been on artificial intelligence; however, it is the convergent space of emerging technology that will yield the most powerful shifts. While industry analyst perspective dominates, foresight from those working daily in the space is critical.

Thus, taken collectively from a recent panel discussion with leading executives from IBM Sports & Entertainment division, United Talent Agency’s Brand Partnerships division, a leading content consultant at Rolling Stone, and an attorney at the law firm of Fenwick & West, the following three areas are key to track over the next few months while evaluating relevant industry opportunities:

1. Artificial Intelligence

When vetting the integration of AI tools within entertainment companies or platforms themselves, people must ensure that work flows are transparent, especially if they are being utilized to build fan experiences. All AI executions should have a strong data foundation and complex data sets in order to keep bias to a minimum. Evaluate how human deployment is being integrated into the overall development process since no AI system can deliver goals on its own, and ensure that the team is representative of a diverse set of people with a variety of stakeholders involved.

Also critical to evaluation is the education process, especially within the entertainment industry, of how results were arrived and factors that make up the process. Ensure that consumer transparency is well in place with respect to the data as well as ensuring that the company possesses the rights to the content that is being created.

In addition, watch for AI tools that can “chapterize” podcasts and more, especially as the podcast-to-film trend heats up

2. Web3

While the space continues to go through shifts, there are still many possibilities. When evaluating opportunities as they pertain to the intersection of Web3 and entertainment, ensure that the technology is being applied in a manner that is truly additive to the company. Web3 will continue to thrive as solutions are created that actually provide consumer value that are strategic and well-developed.

Previously there has been a disconnect in the space regarding who Web3 champions think their consumer is and who is actually active in the space. Ensure that there is accuracy as this area continues to evolve and grow

3. Hybrids

Augmented reality and physical activation hybrids will be an area of opportunity as brands and recording artist collaborate to expand fan opportunities and engagement in new ways. The resulting data capture from such opportunities will become incredibly valuable as well as the ability to integrate the AR content into traditional forms of entertainment as extended fan experiences

Two additional bonus areas are critical to consider as well:

Culture matters

Hip hop, for example, continues to lead experiments within emerging tech space due to the fact that fans in this area are early adopters. It is a culture that is driven by communication, sharing, and authenticity. This demographic tends to not overthink strategy and leverages entire cultural norms in order to connect.

In addition, watch for barriers to entry in the music industry to be lowered as savvy artists seize new platforms. There will also be explosive possibilities for the expansion of artist-fan relationships. The catch? As artists give fans greater access via AI, the question around the amount that is owned by the artist versus that of the technology versus that of the fan will give rise to new legal and business debates.

Watch for:

Data rights becoming an even more massive issue. The question of who is responsible for content that is developed by AI and other forms of emerging technology is looming on the horizon. Currently there are no clear legal answers yet about this area. Companies are rushing so quickly to ensure adoption of their particular AI tool suite that they are willing to forego the risk for what they could be held liable for in the near future. Track this area closely as it could be an area of biggest upset.

One thing is certain, as the intersection of emerging technology and entertainment collides, there will continue to be as many opportunities as there are hurdles with the area creating as many new victories as there will be defeats. Insights from those at the epicenter of change provide invaluable guidance for investors to consider.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.