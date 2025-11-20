3 Key Financial Moves To Make Before 2026 Hits, According to Humphrey Yang

With the end of the year upon us, now is the time to make final money moves. Personal finance guru Humphrey Yang knows just what his audience should be doing to finish the year strong financially. He recently shared the “3 Financial Moves You Should Make Before 2026 Hits” with his 3.4 million TikTok followers.

Here are his tips for helping your money end the year on a high note.

Max Out 401(k) Match

First, Yang suggested maxing out any 401(k) match offered by an employer. Something he described as the “easiest and highest ROI move.” As explained by Fidelity, 401(k) match formulas differ by employers, but the overall average employer contribution is 4.8%. The investment firm recommended employees aim to save 15% of their pre-tax income, including matching contributions from an employer.

Yang noted that despite 401(k) match programs being like “free money,” around 34% of people don’t take full advantage of them. He added that workers must do it before the calendar year ends. Lastly, he noted that individuals without a 401(k) match should max out contributions to a Roth IRA or other retirement account.

While you can choose to keep going for the full 401(k) contribution allowed by law (and your budget) the match threshhold is the real must-do, as it’s pure profit.

Tax-Loss Harvest

Yang’s second recommended money move for the final quarter of 2025 was to “tax-loss harvest.” The former financial advisor explained that tax-loss harvesting involves selling a stock at a loss to offset any gains from a more profitable investment. As with 401(k) contributions, tax-loss harvesting must be done by December 31. Investors hoping to take advantage of this tax strategy need to remember that they are taxed on net gains for the year, as noted by Yang.

According to Merrill Lynch, selling stocks that have dropped below their initial purchase price may help to reduce federal income tax liabilities by offsetting taxable capital gains. Individuals with more capital losses than gains can offset a portion of their ordinary income, and if losses exceed the allotted reduction, they can potentially be used in future years. Individuals should always consult with a professional before implementing any tax strategy, including tax loss harvesting.

Take Stock of Cash Reserves

Yang’s final recommendation was to take stock of cash. The influencer encouraged his followers to determine how much liquid cash they have to use in case of future emergencies. Yang said individuals should add up cash from things like bank accounts and any assets that could be turned into cash within one to three business days. To weather unexpected costs, individuals should aim to have a fully funded emergency fund that covers three to six months of expenses. The cash can also be used to help offset increasing costs that may creep up in 2026.

With only weeks to go before the new year, any of these money moves may help make a more stable financial future in 2026. It is important to work with a financial professional before implementing any tax strategies to ensure they are in line with personal goals and risk tolerance.

