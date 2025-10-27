3 Key Drivers Behind Bitcoin's 4% Move Over the Weekend

Key Points

Plenty of macro developments are reinvigorating demand around the world's largest cryptocurrency.

However, there are other token-specific catalysts investors should be paying attention to.

Here are three of the most pertinent catalysts investors should be focusing on when it comes to Bitcoin right now.

I personally find it very intriguing to follow not only the intraday moves in top-tier cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but how such tokens perform over longer near- and medium-term spans.

Since 4 p.m. ET on Friday, Bitcoin has surged 4.3% higher on the back of what I think are three very important catalysts for investors to watch right now.

Aside from the macro noise underpinning broad-based market moves, which also affect Bitcoin, this is a unique digital asset with plenty of its own independent catalysts worth considering.

Let's dive into a few of those key metrics investors are watching, as well as the investment case around why Bitcoin still makes sense as a core holding for any portfolio right now.

More than just a currency or market hedge

Undoubtedly, the first big macro catalyst that's driving interest once again in Bitcoin surrounds the performance of the U.S. dollar relative to a basket of global securities. The thinking is that if the U.S. dollar continues to decline in value relative to its global peers, the value of Bitcoin relative to the dollar should increase over time. That thesis has played out to a certain degree of late, given the weakness in the dollar we've seen, and it's a key catalyst investors are watching.

That said, there are competing factors at play driving the U.S. dollar higher and lower on an intraday basis. Hopes that China/U.S. talks will pick up could strengthen the dollar, but bets are that a weakening dollar tied to interest rate cuts courtesy of the Federal Reserve have overshadowed these positive catalysts. So, for now, Bitcoin remains the place for investors who are concerned about dollar weakness to park cash.

However, news around a group of developers on Bitcoin's blockchain who call themselves "Core" announcing plans to tweak Bitcoin's underlying software to increase the amount of information that can be held on a given block have re-infused a narrative around real-world use cases coming down the pike that could drive increased adoption. That's a second catalyst I'm paying close attention to, and think investors should as well.

But perhaps the third and bigger catalyst right now surrounds the so-called Bitcoin-to-gold ratio, in which investors measure the value of Bitcoin relative to other key safe haven assets like gold. With the recent decline in the price of gold, one might think this ratio would be historically depressed. It's lower than it was a week ago, for sure. But if this metric converges over time, the store of value argument may become more pertinent for investors looking for safe havens within their portfolios.

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.