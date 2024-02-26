3 Juggernaut Stocks for Sustained Portfolio Strength

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The future of the U.S. economy looks promising, reminiscent of the economic growth experienced in the mid-1990s. Recent data on productivity, boosted by advancements in artificial intelligence and the widespread adoption of hybrid work models, suggests a potential lasting boom. Improved productivity not only allows companies to create more with less but also enables higher wages without compromising profits or triggering inflation.

The current landscape, marked by innovation, increased entrepreneurship, and a decline in inflation, hints at a positive trajectory, signaling the possibility of a sustained period of economic growth. These companies will enjoy high profits and growth because of this.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is an American international financial corporation that operates some of the largest banking and financial services across the globe. Priced at around $183, JPM stock saw year-over-year valuation growth of 31.7% as it hit a $530 billion market cap.

The banking and financial services industry is well established and holds full dominance across the world. Currently valued at $31.2 trillion, the financial industry is forecast to hit $44.9 trillion by 2028, bringing in a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%.

Last year was a strong one for JPM financially, seeing strong YOY increases across the board in revenue and profits. Notably, annual revenue grew to $155 billion with the fourth quarter witnessing 11.1% growth. Similar trends were seen with yearly earnings per share (EPS) coming in at $16.23, up from last year’s $12.09. Though revenue projections marginally overcast the actual results, JPM’s strong performance still notes a strong outlier in an otherwise down market last quarter.

For 2024, JPMorgan Chase has placed an overwhelming emphasis on their environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) moving forward to improve their internal operations and their partner relations. The banking giant aims to finance and facilitate $2.5 trillion in long-term climate change solutions between now and 2030. JPM wants to use its ESG initiatives to align with partner and customer ideals to attract business. With a large American industry emphasis on going green, expect JPMorgan Chase’s changes to create more partnerships and acquisitions.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) is an e-commerce platform for online stores and retail gaining marketplace traction. SHOP stock soared 80% over the past year.

The merchant services company exhibits financial excellence with revenue growing from $5.59 billion in 2022 to $7.06 billion in 2023, a 26% increase. As it just returned to profitability last year, valuations can look excessive. Shopify’s price-to-earnings ratio of 860%, for example, shows just how skewed it can get. That should become more realistic going forward as profits become consistent.

SHOP’s sharp growth is due to its innovation, including working with big retailers, creating new products, streamlining, and expanding into offline sales. These changes improved SHOP’s credibility and accountability, leading to a positive brand image and more customers and sales. More sales and brand loyalty lead to higher revenue, as demonstrated by its recent revenue spike. Revenue will only grow as it increases innovation.

Shopify is a leader in the e-commerce market. Due to its innovation and profitability, it’s a perfect stock to strengthen one’s portfolio significantly, prompting me to give it a “buy” rating.

NMI Holdings (NMIH)

NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) is a private mortgage insurance guarantor. It is a sector leader in the speciality insurance industry. NMI also owns and operates National Mortgage Insurance as well as National Mortgage Reinsurance Inc One.

NMI’s quarterly earnings have regularly surpassed expectations, often by sizable margins. Eight Yahoo Finance analysts are predicting an average upside of 20.4%. NMI reported net profit margins of 55.6% and operating margins of 74.8%. Each is above the sector average, indicating exceptional performance. While EPS of $3.84 is lower than the average, suggesting lower potential profit, this is refuted by NMI’s higher profit margins. The company also boasts a return on assets of 10.2%, with returns on equity of 18.20%, showing management’s capability at handling funds.

The insurance industry is expected to be an $8.06 trillion opportunity by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.39%, appropriate for a mature industry. NMI has a unique, high-quality insured portfolio, along with comprehensive use of risk-transfer solutions, and best-in-class credit performance are the main factors for NMIH stocks’s growth.

NMI Holdings produced great returns last year and is likely to continue doing so. Bullish projected earnings should make investors who haven’t already invested consider doing so. The long-term returns look to be unbeatable.

On the date of publication, Michael Que did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The researchers contributing to this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Michael Que is a financial writer with extensive experience in the technology industry, with his work featured on Seeking Alpha, Benzinga and MSN Money. He is the owner of Que Capital, a research firm that combines fundamental analysis with ESG factors to pick the best sustainable long-term investments.

