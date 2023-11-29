3 JPMorgan Mutual Funds for Stable Returns

JPMorgan is a financial services firm located in New York City. It manages $2.5 trillion in assets under management. JP Morgan mutual funds offered by JPMorgan consist of diversified portfolios that are overseen by experienced fund managers. They offer over 220 investment strategies to ensure diversification. All these make JPMorgan’s mutual funds trustworthy investment opportunities.

Investing in JP Morgan mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three JP Morgan mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have given a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

JPMorgan U.S. Equity Fund JUSRX invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of large- and medium-capitalization U.S. companies. JUSRX advisors also invest a small portion of its net assets in common stocks of foreign companies, including depositary receipts.

Shilpee Raina has been the lead manager of JUSRX since Oct 31, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft (9.6%), Alphabet (6%) and Apple (3.8%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

JUSRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.5% and 12.5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.54% compared to the category average of 0.84%. JUSRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund JGIRX invests most of its assets in equity investments of large and mid-capitalization companies. JGIRX advisors choose to invest in a broad portfolio of equity securities that have attractive valuations, high quality and strong momentum.

Lei (Grace) Liu has been the lead manager of JGIRX since Oct 31, 2023. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft (11.4%), Apple (10.7%) and Amazon (5.2%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

JGIRX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 10.5% and 12.3%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.44% compared to the category average of 0.99%. JGIRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Equity Fund JMEEX invests most of its assets in equity securities of mid-cap companies with market capitalizations equal to those within the universe of the Russell Midcap Index.

Lawrence E. Playford has been the lead manager of JMEEX since Oct 31, 2020. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Hubbell Inc (1.5%), AMETEK, Inc (1.3%) and Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (1.2%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

JMEEX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 6.1% and 8.6%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.74% compared to the category average of 0.94%. JMEEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



