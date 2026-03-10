3 John Hancock Mutual Funds to Add to Your Investment List

Manulife John Hancock Investments is a subsidiary of Manulife Wealth & Asset Management. As of Sept. 30, 2025, it had $241.4 billion of assets under administration. Manulife John Hancock Investments offers a broad range of mutual funds across equity, fixed income, and asset allocation disciplines and uses a multi-manager approach to managing its portfolios, combining the expertise of the firm’s in-house investment teams with the benefits of appointing external managers with specialist skills to manage individual mandates, making it a versatile investment option.

We have chosen three John Hancock mutual funds —JHancock Regional Bank (FRBAX), JHancock International Growth (GOIOX) and JHancock Blue Chip Growth (JIBCX)— that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

JHancock Regional Bank fund seeks long-term capital appreciation with moderate income as a secondary objective. FRBAX invests most of its assets in stocks of regional banks and other lending companies, including commercial and industrial banks, savings and loans associations and bank holding companies.

Susan Curry has been the lead manager of FRBAX since May 1, 2006. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (3%), M&T Bank Corp (3%) and Regions Financial Corp (2.5%) as of Oct. 31, 2025.

FRBAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.5% and 10.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.20%. FRBAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.

JHancock International Growth fund allocates its assets to equities of companies located outside the United States, including firms in both developed and emerging markets.

Alvaro Llavero has been the lead manager of GOIOX since Aug.1, 2021. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (8.7%), Tencent Holdings Ltd (5.4%) and Sony Group Corp. (2.9%) as of Sept. 30, 2025.

GOIOX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 16.8% and 6.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.93%. GOIOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

JHancock Blue Chip Growth fund invests most of its assets in the common stock of large and mid-cap companies. JIBCX advisors also invest in convertibles, preferred stocks and bonds.

Paul D. Greene has been the lead manager of JIBCX since Oct. 1, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp. (14.1%), Microsoft Corp. (12.3%) and Apple Inc. (9.5%) as of Nov. 30, 2025.

JIBCX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 29.1% and 11.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.78%. JIBCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top performing mutual funds, each week.Get it free >>

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (FRBAX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (JIBCX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (GOIOX): Fund Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.