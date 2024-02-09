3 Janus Mutual Funds for Scintillating Returns

Janus mutual fund, which was established in 2017 following the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Global Investors, oversees $334.9 billion worth of client assets under management (AUM). The company has a team of over 340 investment professionals spread across 24 offices worldwide. Their client-oriented approach, expertise, global reach and commitment to transparency make them attractive options for investment.

From an investment standpoint, we have selected three Janus mutual funds that are anticipated to safeguard one's portfolio and offer appealing returns. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify the portfolio without commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

These mutual funds, by the way, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5,000 and carry a low expense ratio.

Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund JANEX invests in common stocks of medium-sized companies whose market cap aligns with those on the Russell Midcap Growth Index.

Brian Demain has been the lead manager of JANEX since Oct 31, 2007. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Constellation Software Inc (3.6%), ON Semiconductor Corp (3.2%) and Boston Scientific Corp (3%) as of Sep 30, 2023.

JANEX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 5.1% and 13.6%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.79% compared with the category average of 1.09%. JANEX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund JNGLX invests its net assets in securities issued by firms that have a life science emphasis to meet its investment goal. JNGLX has created a fundamental policy mandating a minimum investment of its total assets in securities issued by firms categorized under the "life sciences" sector as part of its strategy to locate such companies.

Andy Acker has been the lead manager of JNGLX since Apr 30, 2007. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like UnitedHealth Group Inc (6.8%), Eli Lilly and Co (4.8%) and AstraZeneca PLC (4.1%) as of Sep 30, 2023.

JNGLX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 3.8% and 12.6%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.80% compared with the category average of 1.03%. JNGLX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Fund JNMCX invests in equity securities of mid-sized companies whose market capitalization falls in the range of the Russell Midcap Value Index.

Justin Tugman has been the lead manager of JNMCX since Mar 18, 2015. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (2.6%), Cardinal Health, Inc. (2.5%) and Chesapeake Energy Corporation (2.5%) as of Sep 30, 2023.

JNMCX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 8.1% and 10.2%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.63% compared with the category average of 1.01%. JNMCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.