3 Janus Henderson Mutual Funds for Outstanding Returns

Established in 1934, Janus Henderson manages $352.6 billion in client funds with a team of over 340 investment experts and a workforce of more than 2,000 individuals across 24 offices worldwide. Offering an array of mutual funds aimed at providing structured investment approaches and sustainable long-term returns, Janus Henderson incorporates Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations into its investment strategies as part of its commitment to socially responsible investing. With its proven track record, reach and emphasis on ESG factors, Janus Hendersons mutual funds stand out as a trusted choice.

From an investment standpoint, we have selected three Janus Henderson mutual funds that are anticipated to safeguard one's portfolio and offer appealing returns. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify the portfolio without commission charges mostly associated with stock purchases (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

These mutual funds, by the way, boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5,000 and carry a low expense ratio.

Janus Henderson Research JNRFX seeks to generate additional revenues by offering qualified broker-dealers and institutions the opportunity to borrow securities, either for short-term or long-term periods, with a maximum loan amount of up to one-third of its total assets at the time of origination. JNRFX invests in common stocks chosen for their growth prospects, spanning a wide range of companies from established large entities to emerging growth firms.

Matthew Peron has been the lead manager of JNRFX since Apr 13, 2020. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Microsoft Corp (12.2%), NVIDIA Corp (10%) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (6%) as of Mar 31, 2024.

JNRFX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 10.5% and 17.2%, respectively. Its annual expense ratio is 0.64%. JNRFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Janus Henderson Responsible Intl Div HDDVX fund invests most of its assets in a portfolio comprising dividend-producing equity securities. HDDVX advisors also invest in common and preferred stocks, depository receipts, and other equity-related securities.

Ben Lofthouse has been the lead manager of HDDVX since Nov 30, 2014. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (4.5%), RELX PLC (3.8%) and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (3.6%) as of Mar 31, 2024.

HDDVX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 7.3% and 8.4%, respectively. Its annual expense ratio is 0.99%. HDDVX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Fund JNMCX invests in equity securities of mid-sized companies whose market capitalization falls in the range of the Russell Midcap Value Index.

Kevin Preloger has been the lead manager of JNMCX since Apr 1, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (2.8%), Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (2.5%) and Casey's General Stores, Inc. (2.4%) as of Mar 31, 2024.

JNMCX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 5.9% and 7.7%, respectively. Its annual expense ratio is 0.67%. JNMCX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?



Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (JNMCX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (JNRFX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (HDDVX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.