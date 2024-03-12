3 J.P. Morgan Mutual Funds for Great Returns

J.P. Morgan, established in 1799 with assets totaling $2.6 trillion, operates in more than 100 countries with a workforce of 240,000 employees. J.P. Morgan mutual funds offer a diverse range of investment options in equities, fixed income and alternative investments.

J.P. Morgan mutual funds maintain an expense ratio of 0.58%, showcasing their commitment to cost efficiency and consist of 76.03% no-load funds that do not entail sales charges. The funds spend around $14 billion in investment in technology that helps them to scale and provide investors with cutting-edge tools for informed decision-making. These qualities establish J.P. Morgan mutual funds as a reliable option for stability and growth investments.

Investing in JP Morgan mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three JP Morgan mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have given a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Sci Val JIVRX fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies. JIVRX advisors also invest in equity securities of U.S. large and mid-capitalization companies and real estate investment trusts.

Eric Moreau has been the lead manager of JIVRX since Jun 30, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Exxon Mobil Corp (2.5%), NextEra Energy, Inc. (2.5%) and Eaton Corp (2.3%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

JIVRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 12.4% and 10.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.44%. JIVRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

JPMorgan U.S. Equity Fund JUSRX invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in common stocks of large- and medium-capitalization U.S. companies. JUSRX advisors also invest a small portion of the net assets in common stocks of foreign companies, including depositary receipts.

Shilpee Raina has been the lead manager of JUSRX since Oct 31, 2021. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft (9.6%), Apple (6%) and NVIDIA Corp (3.8%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

JUSRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.3% and 16%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.54%. JUSRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

JPMorgan U.S. GARP Equity Fund JGIRX invests most of its assets in equity investments of large and mid-capitalization companies. JGIRX advisors choose to invest in a broad portfolio of equity securities that have attractive valuations, high quality and strong momentum.

Lei (Grace) Liu has been the lead manager of JGIRX since Oct 31, 2023. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft (11.4%), Apple (10.7%) and Amazon (5.2%) as of Jun 30, 2023.

JGIRX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 12.7% and 16.4%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.44%. JGIRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.