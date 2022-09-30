3 Items to Get From Dollar Stores Instead of the Supermarket

As a consumer, you've probably been warned from time to time that you get what you pay for. As such, it can sometimes make sense to spend a little extra on a given item if the quality behind it is really important to you.

Such might be the case when it comes to things like produce or sports equipment. You want your fruits and vegetables to taste fresh, so you might spring in that department. And you don't want to get injured while exercising or playing sports, so you might rack up a higher credit card tab to purchase a quality helmet or shoes.

But sometimes, it really is okay to buy the cheaper version of a given product. And that's where dollar stores come in.

Now, you may find that there are certain items that both your local dollar store and supermarket carry. But here are a few in particular you shouldn't hesitate to buy at a discount at the dollar store.

1. Birthday cards

Your supermarket probably sells birthday cards, and it may even have a budget cards aisle where you can buy some for $1 apiece. But you may find that birthday cards cost half as much at the dollar store. And let's face it -- in many cases, those cards are really just a formality. They're not something recipients are going to keep forever, so you shouldn't hesitate to spend less on a bare-bones design if it saves you a dollar or more.

2. School supplies

Kids tend to go through school supplies quickly. Young kids also tend to need those supplies replaced often, such as when they lose their pencils, break their crayons via aggressive scribbling, or dry out their glue sticks by failing to secure the caps (even though they've been told countless times to put those caps back on). As such, you might as well get those supplies at the lowest price point possible.

3. Candy

Your local supermarket may have a wider selection of candy than your local dollar store. But at the end of the day, candy really isn't high quality food -- it's junk you give your kids to make them happy or buy yourself a few minutes of quiet, or stuff your own face with when you're beat and need a pick-me-up. And so it really doesn't make sense to spend a lot of money on sugar and food coloring when you can buy dollar store candy on the cheap.

That said, you may want to make a point to check expiration dates before buying dollar store candy. Sometimes, you'll get a discount because the item in question is close to its expiration date. But that said, candy is one of those things you probably have some wiggle room with, so don't sweat it if you're only two weeks away from your gummy bears' best-by date.

There are certain items it pays to buy at your local supermarket instead of the dollar store. But when it comes to birthday cards, school supplies, and candy, dollar stores win.

