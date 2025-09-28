3 Items With Greater Value at Costco Than Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club and Costco both offer money-saving pricing on a variety of products. Known for their bulk food discounts, both retailers also carry a variety of other products at prices that often beat traditional stores. But what about each other? Here are three items that you can get for a greater value at Costco than at Sam’s Club.

See Next: 6 Best Fall Items To Buy at Sam’s Club Before They Sell Out

Try This: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Eggs

Costco Price: $6 for 24 count

$6 for 24 count Sam’s Club Price: $5.12 for 18 count

At this price, two dozen eggs at Sam’s Club would be 88 cents more expensive than eggs at Costco. If you go through a lot of eggs, you may be better off by getting more for less money.

For You: 5 Affordable Costco Frozen Foods Shoppers Rave About

Toilet Paper

Costco Price: 23.82

23.82 Sam’s Club Price: $24.58

This one’s pretty close, but when you break the cost of Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue and Member’s Mark Ultra Premium Toilet Paper down by the number of sheets, Costco comes out ahead. Per sheet, the cost breaks down to 6 cents per sheet at Costco and 10 cents per sheet at Sam’s Club.

Membership Perks:

Costco Price: $130 for Executive

$130 for Executive Sam’s Club Price: $110 for Plus

Yes, a Costco Executive Membership is $20 more than the Sam’s Club Plus Membership, but the perks will help you recoup that cost throughout the year. Both memberships grant you access to savings in-store and online and these enhanced memberships also offer 2% reward on your qualifying purchases. But here’s where the savings come in. Costco offers up to $1,250 in annual rewards and Sam’s Cash Back only goes up to $500.

An Executive Membership at Costco also includes Costco Same Day delivery with Instacart and offers a monthly $10 credit to be used on online orders of $150 or more. And if you want to shop in-store in peace, you also get access to the Executive Member shopping hours Monday through Sunday before the store opens to regular members.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Items With Greater Value at Costco Than Sam’s Club

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.