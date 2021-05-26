3 IT Services Stocks From a Challenging Industry to Buy

The coronavirus pandemic-triggered macroeconomic downturn has induced sluggishness in IT spending, which has impacted adoption of consultation and transaction processing solutions. Consequently, the outlook for the Zacks Computers – IT Services industry appears drab at the moment.



However, ongoing digitization and initiatives to diversify IT services has somewhat improved the prospects for the industry players. CDW Corporation (CDW), Fair Isaac (FICO), and Cerence (CRNC), are some of the stocks benefiting from this trend. Moreover, solid demand for advanced IT-service infrastructure solutions for remote working and digital healthcare has been a boon for these IT Service providers.

