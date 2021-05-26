Markets

3 IT Services Stocks From a Challenging Industry to Buy

Contributor
Aniruddha Ganguly Zacks
Published

The coronavirus pandemic-triggered macroeconomic downturn has induced sluggishness in IT spending, which has impacted adoption of consultation and transaction processing solutions. Consequently, the outlook for the Zacks Computers – IT Services industry appears drab at the moment.

However, ongoing digitization and initiatives to diversify IT services has somewhat improved the prospects for the industry players. CDW Corporation (CDW), Fair Isaac (FICO), and Cerence (CRNC), are some of the stocks benefiting from this trend. Moreover, solid demand for advanced IT-service infrastructure solutions for remote working and digital healthcare has been a boon for these IT Service providers.


Click to get this free report

ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW): Free Stock Analysis Report

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO): Free Stock Analysis Report

DXC Technology Company. (DXC): Free Stock Analysis Report

Cerence Inc. (CRNC): Free Stock Analysis Report

CDW Corporation (CDW): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular