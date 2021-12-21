Markets

3 Investment Management Stocks to Gain From AUM Growth, Inflows

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

The Zacks Investment Management industry has benefited from the rise in equity market volatility and higher client activity amid the coronavirus outbreak in 2020 and the first few months of this year. While there has been continued uncertainty since the Omicron variant’s emergence, markets have begun normalizing. Client activity remains decent, resulting in overall asset inflows.

While lower interest rates and elevated technology-upgrade-related expenses might hamper profitability, investment managers’ revenues are likely to grow on rising assets under management (AUM) balances. Thus, industry players like BlackRock, Inc. BLK, Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN and Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. AMG should gain.




Click to get this free report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular