3 Investment Management Stocks to Gain From AUM Growth, Inflows

The Zacks Investment Management industry has benefited from the rise in equity market volatility and higher client activity amid the coronavirus outbreak in 2020 and the first few months of this year. While there has been continued uncertainty since the Omicron variant’s emergence, markets have begun normalizing. Client activity remains decent, resulting in overall asset inflows.

While lower interest rates and elevated technology-upgrade-related expenses might hamper profitability, investment managers’ revenues are likely to grow on rising assets under management (AUM) balances. Thus, industry players like BlackRock, Inc. BLK, Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN and Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. AMG should gain.

